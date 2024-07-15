Three reasons why Michigan will win B10 Championship in 2024
The general consensus is that Michigan will take a step back in 2024. How big of a step is up for debate, but the loss of nearly 20 key players to the NFL, along with former head coach Jim Harbaugh and most of the defensive staff, leads many to believe that the Wolverines will suffer multiple losses this fall.
While it wouldn’t be all that surprising to see Michigan stumble once or twice in 2024, the reality is that the Wolverines are returning more than enough to once again capture the Big Ten Championship for the fourth consecutive season. Here’s why:
The Coaching Staff
One of the top things you want in a coaching staff, particularly after a 15-0 season that resulted in a National Championship, is continuity. Although Michigan certainly suffered a number of big losses on the coaching staff this off-season, the promotion of Sherrone Moore to the head coaching position allowed the Wolverines to maintain some semblance of continuity.
Moore, who was named the 21st head coach in Michigan Football history on January 26th, spent the previous six years as part of Harbaugh’s offensive staff in Ann Arbor. He began his Michigan coaching career working with the tight ends from 2018-20, and then the next three years as the offensive line coach from 2021-23. In addition to working with the offensive line, Moore was also the co-O.C. from 2021-22, before becoming the sole O.C. in 2023 for Michigan’s National Championship run.
Although the 2024 season will represent Moore’s first official season as a head coach at the collegiate level, the reality is that he served in that role during the most difficult stretch of Michigan’s regular season schedule last year. He’s currently 4-0 as acting head coach of the Wolverines, including wins against Bowling Green, at Penn State, at Maryland, and Ohio State.
Given the fact that he joined the program in 2018, Moore was a critical part of the culture shift that took place at Michigan – one that ultimately led to a National Championship in 2023. He’s already earned the respect from the guys on the roster, and his experience as a play-caller will be a huge asset to Michigan in 2024.
In addition to retaining key members like Kirk Campbell (QB coach/O.C), Ron Bellamy (WR coach), and Grant Newsome (OL coach), Moore went out and made some big hires for critical roles – including guys like Wink Martindale (D.C), Tony Alford (RB coach), Brian Jean-Mary (LB coach), and Lamar Morgan (DB coach). A number of the guys on Moore’s staff, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, served as coordinators at previous stops. Martindale, who considers himself the “O.G.” of Michigan’s defensive system, brings 20 years of NFL coaching experience with him to Ann Arbor.
Given all of the changes that took place following Harbaugh’s departure, there’s plenty to be excited about when it comes to the coaching staff that Sherrone Moore has assembled at Michigan.
The Offense
There’s plenty of folks out there who expect the Michigan offense to take a big step back in 2024. On the surface, it would seem that they have a point – particularly when you consider the fact that Michigan is returning just one starter on offense from the 2023 season. But a deeper dive should give any Michigan fans a ton of confidence about what the Wolverines are capable of on offense in 2024.
The primary focus, of course, is on the quarterback position. Alex Orji (junior) and Davis Warren (senior) appear to be the two top quarterbacks on the depth chart right now, while veteran Jack Tuttle – who spent much of the spring recovering from injury – could insert himself into the conversation this fall.
It’s understandable that there would be some concern regarding the QB position in 2024, and I think a lot of that concern among the fan base is driven by the fact that it’s nearly impossible to replace a guy like JJ McCarthy. But the reality is that the Michigan offense doesn’t need a hero at the quarterback position. With a run-heavy offense that is based on winning in the trenches, the QB1 at Michigan just needs to have a steady hand, make good decisions, and occasionally make a big play through the air. The majority of the quarterbacks currently on Michigan’s roster fit that description, which is why the staff hasn’t tried to nab a quarterback out of the portal this off-season.
Beyond the question marks that remain at the QB position, the Wolverines are solid everywhere else offensively. Up front, the expectation is that Michigan’s offensive line will continue the long string of success we’ve seen over the last three years. Projected starters Greg Crippen (C), Josh Priebe (G), Giovanni El-Hadi (G), Myles Hinton (T), and Jeffrey Persi/Andrew Gentry (T) could account for one of the top offensive line units in the country.
At running back, the Wolverines are one of the deepest units in the conference, if not the country. Leading the way is Donovan Edwards, who enters his senior season with a renewed sense of fire and excitement for the 2024 season. Edwards is followed by veteran Kalel Mullings, sophomore Benjamin Hall, and a whole host of other young backs who are more than capable of moving the chains.
The tight end group is led by Colston Loveland, a guy who is generally considered to be the top tight end in the country. Veteran Max Bredeson will certainly be a major factor this season, and Marlin Klein (junior) is also someone who is expected to take a big step forward in 2024.
The wide receiver group was considered a position of need just two weeks ago, but that doesn’t appear to be the case now. Michigan is led by Tyler Morris (junior) and Semaj Morgan (sophomore), two guys who are expected to become the focal points of the aerial assault in 2024. Another name to keep your eye on is Fredrick Moore (sophomore), whose name has been mentioned frequently throughout spring ball as a guy who is ready for a breakout year. Kenrick Bell, the younger brother of former U-M wideout Ronnie Bell, is also an intriguing candidate as a potential breakout player in 2024. In the portal, the Wolverines went out and snagged CJ Charleston out of Youngstown State, and Amorion Walker – who transferred out from Michigan to Ole Miss back in January.
There’s no reason to believe that the Michigan offense will look much different in 2024 than what we became accustomed to under Jim Harbaugh over the previous nine seasons. With that in mind, it sure looks like the Wolverines have all of the necessary pieces to once again be very productive this fall.
The Defense
Of all the reasons to be excited about Michigan Football in 2024, the defense is easily at the top of the list. The Wolverines feature the top defensive line duo in the country up front, as Kenneth Grant and Mason Graham are nearly a combined 700-pounds of immovable objects. The duo combined for 65 tackles and 7.5 sacks in 2023, and it’s expected that both of those numbers will increase significantly in 2024.
There won’t be any drop-off at the edge rusher position, as veterans Josiah Stewart (senior) and Derrick Moore (junior) return for another season. The duo combined for 10.5 sacks during the 2023 season, good for No. 2 (Stewart) and No. 3 (Moore) on the team.
Much like the defensive line duo of Grant and Graham, the starting linebacker duo might be one of the best in the nation. Ernest Hausmann returns for his junior season after appearing in all 15 games during his first season with the Wolverines. He’s joined by junior Maryland transfer Jaishawn Barham, who was a very productive two-year starter with the Terrapins.
Michigan’s secondary was one of the few position groups that took a bit of a hit during the off-season. Veteran Rod Moore suffered an injury that will likely cause him to miss a significant portion of the season, and the Wolverines lost both Keon Sabb (Alabama) and DJ Waller Jr. (Kentucky) to the transfer portal. The good news is that Michigan is loaded in the secondary, featuring the best cornerback in the nation in Will Johnson. Veteran DB Makari Paige is also back in the mix, along with Zeke Berry, Ja’Den McBurrows, Quinten Johnson. Sophomore Brandyn Hillman and Jyaire Hill also figure to be in the mix this fall. Along with the guys who are returning, Michigan also went out and supplemented the secondary during the off-season via the transfer portal - bringing in Jaden Mangham (Michigan State), Amir Hall (Albany), Ricky Johnson (UNLV), and Wesley Walker (Louisville).
The Michigan defense has routinely been one of the top units in the country over the last three seasons, and fans should expect that to be the case once again in 2024. First-year D.C. Wink Martindale brings over 20 years of NFL experience with him to Ann Arbor, and he’s very familiar with the system that helped make Michigan so successful over the last three years – primarily because he helped create it.