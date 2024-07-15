WATCH: Chargers release Jim Harbaugh's funniest moments
There's no doubt that Michigan fans will certainly miss the unique personality that is Jim Harbaugh. During his time in Ann Arbor, he would often spend his time with the media sharing things like scientific analogies and discussing how tends to his chickens at home. He was an incredible soundbite waiting to happen, and (if he was in a good mood) he would typically deliver. One of the best parts about spending time with the veteran head coach is that you were never quite sure what you were going to hear, but it would almost always lead to laughter.
Ever since accepting the head coaching position with Los Angeles back in January, Chargers fans have also come to embrace Harbaugh's personality.
In the video above, Harbaugh can be seen greeting fellow campers at an RV park, talking about "good grass" at Chargers camp, and singing "The Victors" fight song on draft day.
Although the video above is full of laughter and funny soundbites, things are about to get serious in Los Angeles in the coming weeks. The Chargers have missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons, including a brutal 5-12 record in 2023. As is often the case when Harbaugh arrives in town, the expectation is that he'll have the Chargers in the playoff hunt and pushing for a Super Bowl in the very near future.
The expectations might be high, but the fans in Los Angeles have every reason to expect big things from Harbaugh. At the collegiate level, he took Stanford from a punching bag in the former Pac 10 to a borderline national powerhouse. He helped restore the Wolverines from a perennial underachiever back into a National Championship program in 2023. In the NFL, Harbaugh elevated the San Francisco 49ers - a team that hadn't made the playoffs in nearly a decade - into a legitimate Super Bowl contender during his first season as head coach. In year two, Harbaugh came within four points of delivering a Super Bowl back to San Francisco. When you look at his track record of success, it's hard to see any scenario where he won't have the same impact in his new role with the Chargers.
