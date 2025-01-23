Tom Brady instrumental in hiring former Michigan teammate to Raiders front office position
Former Michigan quarterback and NFL GOAT Tom Brady is now firmly entrenched in his post NFL life. That new NFL life involves two jobs at the moment, serving as a color commentator for Fox Sports and part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders. His duties as part owner of the Raiders include being a close and personal adviser to majority owner Mark Davis. Davis stated that he wanted Brady's expert opinion in hiring of staff and drafting and signing of players. Looks like Brady used that tasking to find himself a Michigan Man and former teammate to fulfill the role of General Manager.
Per Adam Schefter, the Raiders and Brady are hiring Tampa Bay Bucs assistant GM John Spytek to take over General Manager duties with the team. Spytek played with Brady at Michigan in 1999 and was part of the Bucs organization that Brady won a Super Bowl with. Spytek is taking over an organization that, aside from Max Crosby, needs help at almost every position on the field. The 4-13 Raiders select 6th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft and have eight picks in total throughout the draft process.
With Minnesota rumored to be offering Sam Darnold a long-term deal, and the Raiders in desperate need of a quarterback, could the two Michigan Men be eyeing another Michigan product? JJ McCarthy certainly looks like the odd man out with the Vikings, and they may be willing to move him to recoup draft capital. What a pairing that would be, the NFL GOAT with the Michigan GOAT.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7