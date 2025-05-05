Tom Brady tells Shedeur Sanders to spend less time buying cars and more time watching film
Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Shedeur Sanders suffered through one of the most epic falls in NFL Draft history. Sanders had been seen as a sure fire first round pick by the majority of analysts, with Mel Kiper selecting him as his top quarterback for the entire draft. Clearly, NFL general managers did not see the same thing as the television pundits.
Sanders slid out of the first round, then the second, then the third...the fourth came and went without Sanders name getting called. Finally, in the fifth round the Cleveland Browns selected Sanders with the 144th overall pick, ending one of the most painful slides in NFL Draft history. As analysts tried to decipher his fall from grace, the theme that kept rising to the surface was that Sanders came into draft meetings unprepared, cared more about his image than the job, and his lack of humility was a major turnoff.
Turns out the best quarterback to ever play the game tried to mentor Sanders and give him the same advice long before his slide in the NFL Draft.
In the video Shedeur's father and college head coach, Deion, is imploring Tom Brady to tell Shedeur that buying a Rolls-Royce is ridiculous for a college kid and his focus should be on his craft. Brady told Shedeur to "get out of the car and get in the d**n film room." While everyone in the video is laughing about the whole thing, it all looks pretty bad now that Shedeur actually slid to the fifth round. Maybe in the future when the GOAT gives advice Shedeur will heed that advice.
