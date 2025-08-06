Cleveland Browns rookie Mason Graham named "Top 10 Impact Rookie" by Fox Sports
Former Michigan football All-American Mason Graham has a ton to prove during his first year in the NFL. Cleveland Browns fans were less than enthused when the organization traded back, effectively trading Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter, to grab some picks and eventually select defensive tackle Mason Graham. The allure of two-way Heisman Trophy winning Travis Hunter blinded the fans to a straightforward fact, Graham had been dominant during his time in Ann Arbor.
The bigger the game, the more disruptive Graham was. Double teams did nothing to slow his relentless pass rush. Running backs sent to chip Graham were rarely effective and often ended up on their backside for their efforts—his bull rush ability overwhelmed offensive linemen with first-round NFL Draft grades with ease. Graham and defensive linemate Kenneth Grant were in the opponent's backfield so often, and so quickly, teams had to change their offensive game plans to account for them. Graham looks to bring that same non-stop motor to Cleveland, where he will pair up with one of the best defensive linemen in the game in Myles Garrett.
Graham reported to the Cleveland Browns training camp in the best shape of his playing career. He knocked off around 30 pounds to significantly increase his speed and agility on the field. With his solid wrestling background, Graham is an expert when it comes to using leverage and his hands to gain optimal position on offensive linemen. This skill will be pivotal as he navigates around blockers.
With Garrett inevitably attracting so much attention along the defensive line, Graham can expect to find himself in one-on-one situations far more often than he ever experienced during his college football career. This unique opportunity could allow him to showcase his full potential as a pass rusher and contribute meaningfully to the team's defense.
