Ranking the top 5 Michigan interior D-linemen from the Jim Harbaugh era
Jim Harbaugh coached a successful tenure with Michigan from 2015-2023 before heading back to the NFL. While Harbaugh is now with the Los Angeles Chargers, Wolverine fans will always remember what Harbaugh did for Michigan and what he did to bring the Wolverines back to a perennial power.
The Wolverines' defensive line has been very stout under Jim Harbaugh and there were plenty of great players who've played on the line -- the interior to be specific. But it seems like in recent years the interior has produced bigger and better players than before. While there were some good players from the early Harbaugh years, the late Harbaugh years are where the most talent came from.
1. Mo Hurst (2014-2017)
Career stats: 132 tackles, 33.5 TFLs, 12.5 sacks, three pass deflections, two fumbles forced, and one fumble recovery
Harbaugh was able to inherit Hurst when he came over to Michigan and he's one of the greatest linemen to play in Ann Arbor. Hurst had a sensational season in 2017 where he became a consensus All-American and an All-Big Ten member. He holds the PFF highest single-season grade for any interior defensive lineman with a 96.5 grade.
Hurst tallied back-to-back double-digt TFLs during his final two years in Ann Arbor. In 2016, he had 11.5 TFLs and followed that up with 14.5 TFLs in 2017. It was tough to run against Mo.
2. Mason Graham (2022-present)
Career stats: 63 tackles, 10 TFLs, 5.5 sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery
It's scary to think how good Mason Graham already is and he's just entering his junior season, but that's where we're at. Graham was an All-American as a sophomore, along with being named the Tournament of Roses 2023 Rose Bowl Defensive MVP.
Graham is already being viewed as a top-10 pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft with top-five upside. He is one of the best against the run and even when he's doubled, Graham knows how to get off the ball and use his hands to maneuver his way around. He's also sneaky good at getting to the quarterback -- he had three sacks as a sophomore.
3. Kris Jenkins (2020-2023)
Career stats: 113 tackles, 8.5 TFLs, 4.5 sacks, one INT, and one fumble recovery
Jenkins came to Michigan as a defensive end, but after bulking up, the Wolverines moved him inside and he flourished. 'The Mutant' became an All-American in 2023 and was a two-time All-Big Ten honoree during his time at Michigan. He was never known for getting to the opposing QB, but he was as tough against the run as they come.
Jenkins hardly ever missed any playing time and was a key cog on Michigan's defensive line for three seasons.
4. Mazi Smith (2019-2022)
Career stats: 88 tackles, six TFLs, 0.5 sacks, four pass deflections, one fumble forced, and one fumble recovery
Smith started the final 28 games of his career at Michigan and like the ones before him -- he was a menace at stuffing the run. The now-Cowboys' defensive tackle was a two-time All-Big Ten selection and was named the team's Richard Katcher Award winner and team's Defensive Player of the Year.
Smith wouldn't wow you with his speed or ability to get into the backfield, but he sure was like a brick wall when the opposition came his way.
5. Kenneth Grant (2022-present)
Career stats: 37 tackles, five TFLs, 3.5 sacks, one interception, five pass deflections, and one fumble recovery
Grant is entering his third year at Michigan and like Mason Graham -- he's already considered one of the top interior linemen to play under Jim Harbaugh. Grant rotated in during his sophomore year with Mason Graham and Kris Jenkins -- he started in five games. But his play did the talking.
Grant became an All-Big Ten selection as a sophomore and shared Defensive Player of the Week seven times on the Michigan defense. At 340 pounds, Grant is extremely agile and as we saw against Penn State, he can chase down the ball carrier. He will become a full-time starter in 2024 for the Wolverines and he's bound to make an even bigger impact.
