Transfer lineman explains why he committed to Michigan
Michigan transfer commit Brady Norton spoke quite frankly about why he committed to the reigning National Champions, and Michigan fans should be ecstatic to hear what he had to say. He has a chip on his shoulder coming from the FCS to the FBS level and lists "being a two-year starter and beating the sh** out of Ohio State" as some of his top objectives upon arriving in Ann Arbor. Embracing the greatest rivalry in sports and understanding the importance of that rivalry is always a good first step to winning the hearts and minds of the Wolverine faithful. In his interview with On3's EJ Holland, Norton talked about his view of the program.
“This was his first year as head coach after Coach (Jim) Harbaugh left, and they had a bunch of seniors leave. But the one thing they did was beat Ohio State, which was mind boggling. I think they were the No. 3 team in the nation at the time. I watched the whole game. Coach Moore is a young coach, and he has a very young staff. I didn’t expect them to win national championships right away, but I think the program is trending in the right direction. The transfers and the young guys in the recruiting class coming in are pretty damn good. I see a lot of potential. The program and the tradition is going to help us take that step forward.”- Brady Norton
Norton comes to Michigan with a wealth of experience and was rated one of the top offensive linemen in this year's transfer portal class. His blue-collar mentality will fit well with the trench mindset of the Michigan offensive line room. Look for him to make a serious push to be a starter when he steps foot in Schembechler Hall. He has already demonstrated that he understands the lore and importance of Michigan tradition and beating the Buckeyes for a fifth straight year is not a bad goal to start with
