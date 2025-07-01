Two Michigan defenders among top-rated players in new College Football 26 video game
The new College Football 26 video game releases nationally only July 10, but if you pre-ordered the Deluxe Edition, you can start playing with your favorite team three days early. With the release date just days away, EA Sports released the top 100 overall-rated players who will debut in the game.
To little surprise, Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith is rated No. 1 in the game with a 98 overall rated. Buckeyes safety Caleb Downs is No. 2 with a 96 overall rating.
There are four Wolverines among the top-100 and two of them are toward the top of their respective positions in the game.
Safety Rod Moore is the highest-rated player Michigan has on its team with a 92 overall. He is the third-highest ranked safety in the game behind Ohio State's Downs (96 overall) and Oregon's Dillon Thieneman (94 overall).
There are three Michigan players who are behind Moore with a 91 overall rating. Edge rusher Derrick Moore, OG Giovanni El-Hadi, and DT Rayshaun Benny are tied for second on the Wolverines' roster. While neither El-Hadi or Derrick Moore are among the top five of their positions, Benny is rated as the No. 5 defensive lineman in the entire game.
With both Moore's and Benny as top players in the game, the Michigan defense should be tough to defend for anyone who enjoys playing with their beloved Wolverines on the console.
