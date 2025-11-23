Wolverine Digest

Underwood climbs history books in Michigan’s 45–20 win over Maryland

The Wolverines’ star freshman tied Chad Henne for most 200-yard games by a first-year starter and now eyes the all-time record vs. Ohio State.

Justice Steiner

Nov 22, 2025; College Park, Maryland, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Bryce Underwood (19) rolls out to pass during the second half against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
After helping lead the No. 18 Michigan Wolverines to a dominating 45-20 victory over Maryland on Saturday afternoon, freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood is making his mark on the UofM history book.

The Detroit, Mich. native finished Saturday’s game with 215 yards (16-for-23) through the air with a pair of touchdowns. Underwood also added eight rushes for 20 yards with his legs.

With that performance, Underwood has now tied Chad Henne for most 200-yard passing games by a first-year starter in school history with seven. Underwood has eclipsed the 200-yard mark in all but two games, Oklahoma (Sept. 6) and Michigan State (Oct. 25).

He also passed Tate Forcier to become second in school history in total yards, currently sitting at 2,166. Chad Henne holds the program record with 2,743 in the 2004 season.

Underwood’s season-high in passing yards came last week in the 24-22 win over Northwestern, throwing for 280. 

Looking Ahead

With one week left of the regular season, can Underwood pass Henne to become the only first-year Michigan quarterback to have eight-plus games with 200 yards passing? Absolutely.

If the Wolverines want to continue their dominant streak against the Buckeyes, they will need the freshman at his best. 

Michigan vs. Ohio State
Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs as lineman Trente Jones (53) blocks vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. Michohio 112622 Kd 7733 / Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

However, Ohio State does have one of the best defenses in the country. Currently, OSU leads the nation in total defense (212.6).

If Underwood wants that record to himself, he is going to have to earn it. But what better way to cement yourself in the history books than to do it in one of the biggest rivalries in sports and against the No. 1 team in the country.

