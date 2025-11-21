Michigan football predicted to flip offensive commit from Virginia Tech
Michigan has been on fire in recent weeks, flipping recruits. The Wolverines have flipped four recruits in November. Linebackers Aden Reeder (Wisconsin) and Kaden Catchings (South Florida), along with Miami (OH) commits, OL Tommy Fraumann and QB Tommy Carr, have all flipped over to the Wolverines.
With Signing Day just a week and a half away, Michigan appears to be gaining momentum to flip another target. On Thursday, 247Sports' Brian Dohn placed a Crystal Ball in favor of Michigan flipping Virginia Tech commit Adrian Hamilton.
RELATED: Predicting the final score of Michigan vs. Maryland
Dohn's Crystal Ball was placed with a confidence level of '7', which is fairly high. Most of the time, they are placed with either a '5' or '6' confidence level.
Who is Adrian Hamilton?
The Washington (DC) St. John's College prospect is a three-star offensive lineman, who Michigan offered back in early October. The 6-foot-2, 290-pound lineman is ranked as the No. 657 prospect in the 2026 cycle, and the No. 55 interior lineman, per the Composite.
Hamilton committed to Virginia Tech back on July 5. He holds offers from programs like Michigan State, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, and Duke, among others.
Hamilton is slated to visit Michigan next Saturday for The Game between the Wolverines and Buckeyes. Assuming all goes well, Hamilton could leave flipping to Michigan, or at least with a big decision to make.
Michigan still searching for O-line help
As of now, Michigan has four offensive linemen committed in the class. The Wolverines have OTs Malaki Lee and Tommy Fraumann, along with hybrid Marky Walbridge, who could shift inside. Then Michigan also has interior lineman Bear McWhorter committed.
The Wolverines could be set with four in the class, but offensive line coach Grant Newsome really likes Hamilton and has made him a priority since offering him in October. Hamilton is likely the last lineman the Wolverines would take in the class -- barring a drastic change of mind from an elite prospect.
Hamilton's visit coming up with be very telling ahead of Signing Day.
— Sign up for the Michigan Daily Digest newsletter for more free coverage from Michigan Wolverines on SI —
- College football analysts predict the final score between Michigan vs. Maryland
- Takeaways from Michigan basketball's dominant win over Middle Tennessee
- Keys to a drama-free win and Michigan football taking care of Maryland
- Sherrone Moore announces shakeup in hopes of fixing Michigan's struggling return game