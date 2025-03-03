Value of Tom Brady's investment in Las Vegas Raiders has already grown a shocking amount
According to CSB Sports, Tom Brady purchased a 10% stake in the Las Vegas Raiders last October, with 5% going to him and the other 5% allocated to his business partner, Tom Wagner. While the specific details of the sale have been kept private, several reports, including those from Forbes, suggest the total sales price of the 10% stake was around $220 million. This would mean Brady’s 5% share is already valued at approximately $335 million, an impressive growth and return on investment in less than a year as the Raiders were recently valued at $6.7 billion.
Brady’s acquisition of the stake in the Raiders is not just a financial play, though. Reports indicate that team owner Mark Davis has struck this deal with Brady in hopes that the NFL legend’s expertise and experience in football will assist in the management and direction of the team, particularly in finding the right quarterback to lead the franchise. This aligns with Davis’s expectation that Brady’s involvement would extend beyond just ownership, with the former quarterback playing an active role in shaping the team’s future.
Since Brady’s involvement, there have been indications that he’s been working behind the scenes to help the Raiders in their quest for a new quarterback. There has been significant speculation around which quarterback Brady might be helping to recruit, and one name that has come up repeatedly is Matt Stafford. Stafford, the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, has reportedly been cleared by the Rams to seek a trade, which makes him a potential target for the Raiders. Brady’s influence and relationships around the NFL could certainly help facilitate a deal, should the Raiders pursue Stafford.
The Raiders are in a position where they are looking to revive their once-proud franchise. Despite having a storied history, the team has struggled in recent years to find consistent success. The addition of a legendary figure like Brady could be the catalyst needed for a turnaround. Brady, with his unparalleled success and experience, is certainly someone who could help bring a new level of professionalism and strategic insight to the Raiders’ organization. His role in football management could lead to better decision-making, both on the field and off, which would set the team up for future success.
If Brady is able to help the Raiders land a high-caliber quarterback like Stafford, it could significantly elevate the team’s chances of competing at a higher level. A quarterback of Stafford’s caliber could be the missing piece the Raiders need to become contenders in the highly competitive AFC. This would not only benefit the team but also elevate Brady’s investment. As the Raiders become more competitive, the value of Brady’s stake in the team is likely to increase, potentially skyrocketing in value if the team achieves sustained success.
In many ways, Tom Brady seems to be a winner in every aspect of his life, from football to business. He has proven time and time again that he is capable of making high-stakes, strategic decisions. Now, by stepping into a role that merges his football expertise with business acumen, Brady has positioned himself to see significant returns, both financially and in terms of legacy. Whether or not the Raiders can turn their fortunes around, Brady’s involvement in the franchise is already proving to be a wise and profitable move.
