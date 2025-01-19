WATCH: Former Michigan legend Mike Sainristil makes clutch play against Lions in Playoffs
Down 10 points, Detroit was driving with 35 seconds left in the first half against the Washington Commanders in the NFL playoffs, Jared Goff dropped back to pass, looked Jameson Williams' way, but former Michigan cornerback Mike Sainristil stepped in the way and intercepted Goff. The Lions' quarterback has been picked off twice in the game against Washington, the first being a pick-6.
Sainristil's interception makes his third of the season. He is off to a terrific start against the Lions. The cornerback is second on the team with five tackles and of course, he made a game-changing interception against Goff who has been red-hot entering the playoffs.
Sainristil played for Michigan from 2019-23. He began his college career as a wide receiver before he converted to cornerback in 2022. Sainristil immediately made an impact for Michigan on the defensive side of the football and became an All-American during his final season with the Wolverines -- along with helping Michigan win a national title.
Now in the NFL, Sainristil has played both Nickel and cornerback. He has tallied 93 tackles, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery, along with intercepting three passes during his rookie season. Washington picked him second round of the 2024 NFL Draft and Sainristil is proving to be a steal of a pick.
