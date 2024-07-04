WATCH: Revisiting Mike Sainristil's Top Five Plays As A Michigan Wolverine
As a recruit, Mike Sainrstil was a three-star and considered to be the No. 589 overall prospect in the 2019 class. During his five seasons at the University of Michigan, he became a three-time Big Ten Champion, Rose Bowl Champion, and National Champion. He would go on to become a second-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft (No. 50 overall) by the Washington Commanders, solidifying his status as one of the top players in all of college football.
As the Michigan football legend was prepping for the draft back in March, the Big Ten Network asked Sainristil to rank his top five favorite plays as a Wolverine.
No. 5: Pick-six against Rutgers (2023)
Michigan was leading Rutgers 17-7 in the Big Ten opener when Mike Sainristil made a play that ended any hopes for the Scarlet Knights making a comeback. It was supposed to be a simple screen play for Rutgers, but the Michigan defense had other ideas. Sainrstil, as is often the case, was in the right place at the right time. Before anyone even knew Sainrstil even had the ball, he was off to the races heading toward the endzone for his first career pick-six.
No. 4: Interception at Maryland (2023)
Fresh off of a big road win at Penn State, the Wolverines clashed with the Terrapins out in Maryland for a shot at becoming the first college program to reach 1,000 wins. With the Maryland offense backed up near their own goal line in a five-point game with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, Taulia Tagovailoa threw a deep ball to the left side of the field. Sainristil made a play on the ball, snagged the interception, and sealed the win for the Michigan Wolverines.
No. 3: Big hit against Ohio State (2023)
Legends are made when Michigan and Ohio State clash for that final game in November, and Sainristil certainly made some legendary plays against the Buckeyes. His No. 3 favorite play came during the 2023 matchup with Michigan leading by four in the second quarter. Former Buckeye quarterback Kyle McCord dropped back and tossed the ball out to the flat for a connection with running back TreVeyon Henderson. Before Henderson could even gather himself to survey the field, Sainristil came in like a heat-seeking missile and put Henderson on his back. Michigan would go on to claim their third consecutive win over the Buckeyes, 30-24.
No. 2: Interception against Washington in the 2024 National Championship
With the Wolverines up 14 with less than four minutes left in the 2024 National Championship, Sainrstil (once again) was in the right place at the right time. Michael Penix Jr. put too much air under the ball on a seem route, and Sainristil made him pay for it. It was close to becoming his third pick-six of the 2023 season, but the end result was even better - sealing the win for a National Championship victory.
No. 1: Pass breakup at Ohio State (2022)
Michigan had entered the 2022 matchup at Ohio State not having one a game in Columbus for 20 years. The Wolverines were looking to make it two-straight consecutive wins over the Buckeyes, but they would have to deal with a high-powered offense and one of the most hostile road environments in order for it to happen. Michigan had an 11-point lead with less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter, and the Buckeyes were marching toward the endzone. On a third and four, Buckeye QB CJ Stroud tossed the ball to TE Cade Stover in the endzone, leading to one of the best defensive plays in Michigan football history. Sainrstil made a play on the ball, broke up the pass in the endzone, and forced Ohio State to settle for a field goal. Michigan would score on its first play of the next drive, courtesy of a 75 yard touchdown run by Donovan Edwards. By the time it was all said and done, the Wolverines would walk out of Columbus with a dominant 22-point road victory.