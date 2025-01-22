Where Michigan football commits finished in final Rivals' 2025 rankings
The 2025 recruiting class is just about final with Signing Day right around the corner on Feb. 5. The Wolverines are still working their magic on a few different prospects they hope to sign before it's all said and done. Michigan is trending toward OT Ty Haywood and the Wolverines are still hopeful for Edge rusher Zahir Mathis. But Michigan's class is almost final and we are going to take a look at a set of rankings.
Rivals just posted its final top-250 rankings for the '25 cycle. We listed the star number, the player's overall ranking, and the up or down shift of where they are now compared to Rivals' last rankings. Several Michigan players took a bump in their ranking -- including Bryce Underwood -- but there a couple of Wolverines who made a jump.
QB Bryce Underwood: Five-star, No. 3 overall (down one spot)
DE Nate Marshall: Five-star, No. 27 overall (down one spot)
LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng: Four-star, No. 43 overall (down 15 spots)
OT Andrew Babalola: Four-star, No. 44 overall (no change)
OT Ty Haywood (uncommitted but trending toward Michigan): Four-star, No. 77 overall (down 40 spots)
S Elijah Dotson: Four-star, No. 129 overall (down three spots)
OG Avery Gach: Four-star, No. 135 overall (down four spots)
WR Andrew Marsh: Four-star, No. 143 overall (down 29 spots)
S Jordan Young: Four-star, No. 152 overall (up 73 spots)
RB Jasper Parker: Four-star, No. 181 overall (up 24 spots)
