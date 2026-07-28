Top 25 Most Important Michigan Players in 2026: No. 1 QB Bryce Underwood

Our countdown is complete. We are now onto the most important player for Michigan's 2026 success and that's none other than quarterback Bryce Underwood.

We dive into his history and what's in store for the former five-star quarterback.

Underwood's 2025 in review

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Michigan made national news when it was able to flip Bryce Underwood from LSU to the Wolverines ahead of National Signing Day. Sherrone Moore landed the biggest fish possible, but as it turned out, he did little to help his talented signal caller.

Bryce Underwood entered 2025 as Michigan's No. 1 quarterback on the depth chart, but as things came to light, he was left on an island. Moore never gave Underwood a dedicated quarterbacks coach and offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey had a whole offense to take care of and didn't focus enough time on the five-star.

Underwood flashed potential and talent in his first season, but accuracy issues and footwork led to nine interceptions. Underwood threw for 2428 yards and 11 scores, but wasn't utilized in the way Michigan fans had envisioned.

Why Underwood is the most important player

Michigan has some lofty aspirations this season and with a daunting schedule, the Wolverines are going to need Underwood to take a massive step forward. Let's be honest, Michigan is only going to go as far as Underwood takes it.

Being the quarterback, playing in a throwing league, Underwood is going to need to make all the throws, show consistency, and make winning plays against tough teams. The Wolverines' schedule is not easy, they will play the top three teams in the conference this season, along with a non-conference game against Oklahoma.

Both Underwood and the coaching staff have sworn he has improved this offseason, but until he shows it on the field on Saturdays, there will be skepticism. Underwood is an easy target for the media. However, Underwood has all the tools in the toolbox to be successful, and the coaches are going to use every tool he has in order for Michigan to win.

One prediction for Underwood

USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With Jason Beck coming over, Michigan's offense is going to spread things out. You will see more 11 personnel this season and there will be a lot of times where four wide receivers are going to be on the field. And while the passing game is set to impress this season, Beck has historically had an elite rushing attack.

In the last two years, Beck's offense has ranked No. 2 in the nation in rushing. His quarterback is a major factor in that.

Last year, Underwood ran for 392 yards and six scores. For comparison, Devon Dampier was second on Utah last season, rushing for 835 yards. I'm not sure Underwood gets to the 800s with Michigan having both Jordan Marshall and Savion Hiter, but you best bet he's going to have more than 392. Look for Underwood to get to around 650 rushing yards this season, showing why he's a dual-threat.

See our full top 25 players: