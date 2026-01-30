ESPN Names Two Michigan Freshmen as Having 'Most NFL Upside'

Michigan recently signed three five-star recruits in its 2026 recruiting class. It's one of the Wolverines better classes — having three five-stars — with the late addition of Utah short signee Salesi Moa, who followed Kyle Whittingham to Ann Arbor. While Moa is technically a transfer, it's hard not to credit him as one of Michigan's top 2026 commits.

RELATED: Takeaways From Michigan's 2026 Football Schedule Reveal

But according to ESPN, Moa doesn't have the most NFL upside of the three — it's Savion Hiter and Carter Meadows. ESPN recently shared which prospects are the most college-ready and which have the most NFL upside.

RB Savion Hiter - Most NFL Upside

Hiter, the Virginia prospect, comes to Michigan as the No. 10 player in the 2026 class. Hiter was wire-to-wire the No. 1 ranked running back in the cycle, and it appears he has the inside track of being the No. 2 back this upcoming season behind Jordan Marshall. Either way, with Hiter's talent, the NFL will be salivating for his day to enter the draft.

"The No. 2 running back in the class [per ESPN's ranking], Hiter checks a lot of boxes NFL teams look for in running backs. His 6-foot, 200-pound frame is built to withstand a heavy workload, yet Hiter gets in and out of cuts quite quickly for his size. He can get downhill with a rare blend of burst and contact balance, but he also runs with enough patience and vision to let holes develop. Hiter's also impactful in the passing game with great ball skills and hand size (10 inches) that would rank among the top running backs over the last five NFL combines. Patience might be required early with Jordan Marshall ahead of him, but Hiter has the physical profile and skill set of a future three-down NFL back."

Edge Carter Meadows - Most NFL Upside

Meadows comes to Michigan as the Composite's No. 6 player in the nation. The Wolverines went out and landed Utah's John Henry Daley, who will start at edge this season. But after losing Derrick Moore, Jaishawn Barham, and TJ Guy — there is room for playing time in Ann Arbor. Meadows will have to impress right away though, as guys like Cameron Brandt, Dom Nichols, Lugard Edokpayi, and Nate Marshall, among others, have been biding their time.

"Meadows made the jump to five-star status in the latest SC Next 300 based on a blend of progress and upside. At 6-foot-6, his elite length is desirable for an edge defender and he uses it well as a menacing pass-rusher with good bend. While he's lean and needs to continue developing his 220-pound frame, Meadows ascended the list by displaying wiry strength and surprising toughness for his size when setting the edge. He should become even more well-rounded with three years on a Power 4 strength and conditioning program. Michigan could have situational opportunities for Meadows early in his career, but his best days are ahead of him, and he has the tools to develop into a first-round pick."

WR Zion Robinson - The One That Got Away (Most-College Ready)

Zion Robinson was committed to Michigan until he flipped on Signing Day to head to Stanford. While the Wolverines landed talented WRs Travis Johnson and Jaylen Pile — losing Robinson stung a little. But Michigan went out and landed Jaime Ffrench, JJ Buchanan, and Salesi Moa from the portal.

"Robinson is a gamer who shows up in big moments. He's not fazed by the bright lights and the caliber of competition won't overwhelm him. The 6-foot-3 receiver impressed against elite defenders at the Under Armour All-America Game, showcasing terrific hands, ball skills and a wide catch radius with a near 80-inch wingspan. His 10.5-inch hands shine on contested catches, but he can do more than just win contested 50-50 balls. Robinson has 4.47 40-yard dash speed and surprises defenders with his agility, explosion and wiggle after the catch. Robinson is likely better than any other receiver on Stanford's roster."