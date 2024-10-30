Podcast: What does the Bryce Underwood recruitment signal for Jadyn Davis at Michigan?
Chris Breiler and Trent Knoop were back on the latest Winged Helmet Podcast. On Wednesday, the two of them answered Michigan fan's questions and it was a loaded show. Breiler and Knoop spoke about the Big Ten's statement regarding the altercation following Michigan State and Michigan. Should the heated rivalry take a break or is this a game that should be played yearly?
Then we shift our focus to Bryce Underwood and his recruitment. There are reports that Michigan is offering a large sum of money for Underwood to come to Ann Arbor. What does that say about the Wolverines and recruiting, plus, what does that say about Jadyn Davis and his future with the team?
We talked about those two subjects and much more on this episode of the Winged Helmet Podcast. You can see the entire podcast below.
