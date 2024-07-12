Michigan Defensive Line: One Thing I Like, One Thing I Don’t, One Thing To Watch
Less than two weeks from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis, excitement builds for the 2024 college football season. Fall camps across the country are just around the corner, and we are now 50 days away from Michigan Football’s season-opener against Fresno State on Aug. 31.
Coming off arguably its best season in program history, the Wolverines bring another loaded roster into 2024 in the form of “Team 145”. In preparation for the upcoming year, it’s a good time to break down each position group for the Wolverines with “one thing I like”, “one thing I don’t” and “one thing to watch”. Up next is another of Michigan’s most talented position groups one — Defensive Line.
One Thing I Like
You’d be hard-pressed to find a more dominant defensive tackle duo than juniors Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant. In fact, it would be a fool’s errand to try to find one. Graham is arguably the top player in the country as his position, and Grant isn’t far down that list either. These two guys are absolute game-wreckers in the middle of the Wolverines’ defense, and they’ll keep plenty of offensive coordinators and O-line coaches awake at night as they try to prepare for them. Incredibly, even after losing Kris Jenkins in the second round of this year’s NFL Draft, Michigan will field one of the best defensive lines in all of college football again in 2024.
One Thing I Don’t
It’s hard to come up with a nitpick of this position group, but the biggest concern would be a potential lack of depth. In addition to Jenkins, Michigan also lost graduate Cam Goode, who played a bigger part in U-M’s rotation on the defensive interior last season. Furthermore, redshirt junior Rayshaun Benny suffered a significant injury during the Wolverines’ win over Alabama in the Rose Bowl game after playing a sizeable role last season. He wasn’t able to participate in spring practice, though new defensive line coach Lou Esposito said in April that Benny was expected back in time for fall camp. There’s always some uncertainty after a guy comes back from injury, so Benny’s status is something to keep an eye on. Speaking of which...
One Thing To Watch
Michigan certainly isn’t devoid of depth at defensive tackle, and a name to keep an eye on is redshirt freshman Enow Etta. The 6-foot-5, 295-pounder has generated quite a bit of buzz this offseason, and he’s expected to make that leap into the Wolverines’ rotation at defensive tackle. A former four-star and Top 120 recruit coming out of high school, Etta was a big win for Michigan over rival Michigan State on the recruiting trail. The Wolverines like to keep guys fresh on the defensive interior, and that means playing a lot of guys there. Graham and Grant will be the starters, Benny is expected to play a big role if healthy, and Etta has the potential to be an incredible fourth option in the rotation.
In Case You Missed It
This article is part of a series examining every position group on Michigan Football’s 2024 roster. You can find the other position groups that Michigan Wolverines On SI has already covered here: (Quarterback, Running Back, Offensive Line, Tight End)
