'Why Can't We Do It Again?': The Standard Hasn't Changed For Michigan Football's Team 145
Although it's been six months since that magical night in Houston, Michigan Football is still basking in the glory of winning the 2023 national championship. After reaching the pinnacle of the sport a season ago, the Wolverines have undergone a lot of change in the offseason, but it's clear that a new bar and standard has been set for the program.
In a recent video released by Michigan Athletics, new head coach Sherrone Moore and several players discussed their mindset and approach to the 2024 season, centered around Moore's foundational theme: The Process, the Pursuit, the Standard.
"We really talked about process over prize a lot last year, and we saw what the process can do for us," Moore said. "The pursuit phase really is the continuation of the process every single day, and you do that year after year after year, win championships, graduate the players, get them to the NFL, let them accomplish their goals, become great husbands and become great fathers and then you become the standard."
While there's a national perception and belief that Michigan will take a step back this season, the guys inside Schembechler Hall see themselves as the hunted after three consecutive Big Ten championships and a national title a season ago.
"Oh, I feel like we're being chased, definitely," junior defensive tackle Kenneth Grant said. "Because, I mean, everyone's trying to do what we're doing, and we've just got to keep doing what we're doing but just get better at it."
"You have to work harder than you worked before, because you know that you have a target on your back now," senior running back Donovan Edwards added. "We're obligated to do it again."
The loss of former head coach Jim Harbaugh and several players and assistant coaches to the NFL has created some uncertainty outside of the program, but Moore is confident in the group he's leading into 2024.
"We've got a lot of new faces here in the building, and we're super excited about everybody," Moore said. "Players, coaches — they've all brought something different, something new, something unique."
"Maybe the people have changed, but the culture certainly hasn't changed," Grant added. "The bar is never set. It just keeps getting higher and higher. There's no limit to success."
Twice in the video, Edwards referenced winning another national championship in 2024. Although the senior wasn't as local of a leader as quarterback J.J. McCarthy or tailback Blake Corum during last year's run, he's taken on that mantle of leadership ahead of his final season in Ann Arbor.
"We're in the pursuit of excellence," Edwards said. "It starts between the white lines every single day, the blue jerseys vs. the white jerseys. Building a callous every single day to be hard-working, blue-collar Michigan guys."
The goals at Michigan have not changed. The standard will remain to be competing for championships at the highest level. However, the players and coaches know to focus on the day-to-day and not get distracted by the bigger picture. That means getting through Big Ten Media Days at the end of July, beginning fall camp in early August and preparing for Week 1 against Fresno State on Aug. 31.
With 51 days until the start of the 2024 season, the process and the pursuit are already underway in Ann Arbor.
