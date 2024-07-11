Michigan, Stanford Locked In Recruiting Battle For 5-Star Offensive Tackle
Although they haven't squared off on the football field since 1976, Michigan and Stanford have found themselves battling for the same high school football recruits more often than one might assume in recent years.
Back in 2020, the Wolverines and Cardinal went toe-to-toe in the fight for high four-star offensive tackle Myles Hinton. Ironically, after eventually signing with Stanford and playing three season in Palo Alto, Hinton transferred to Michigan ahead of the 2023 season and is expected to start at left tackle for the Wolverines in 2024.
In something of a deja vu, Michigan and Stanford find themselves locked in a battle for another excellent offensive tackle prospect in five-star Overland Park (Kan.) Blue Valley Northwest's Andrew Babalola. The Cardinal have been the perceived leaders for the 6-foot-6, 280-pounder through much of this recruitment, but U-M head coach Sherrone Moore has been personally involved for the Wolverines and has Michigan in the thick of this race. When Babalola visited Ann Arbor on June 14, he got to meet with Hinton to get his unique perspective on both schools and programs as well.
Stanford can offer the highest level of academics in the country, but has struggled on the football field over the past several years. Michigan, meanwhile, is considered one of the top public universities in the United States and has reached the peak of college football over the past three seasons. Moore, a native of Kansas who played offensive line at Oklahoma, can relate on a personal level with the Kansas-born Babalola as well.
After Michigan landed two four-star, Top 125 prospects in defensive back Ivan Taylor and tight end Andrew Olesh, two of the Wolverines' first 2025 commitments — Bobby Kanka and Eli Owens — used the momentum as a further attempt to sway Babalola to the Maize and Blue.
Babalola is considered the No. 27 overall prospect and No. 4 offensive tackle in the 2025 class, per 247Sports' Composite. The five-star has garnered 35 scholarship offers during his recruitment, including just about every top program in the country. In addition to Stanford and Michigan, Babalola is also strongly considering Oklahoma, Missouri and Auburn, though the Cardinal and Wolverines remain the favorites.
Michigan is 6-3-1 all-time in 10 matchups with Stanford on the football field, but the Wolverines hope to add a win on the recruiting trail to their tally in this cycle.
