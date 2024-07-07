Michigan Tight Ends: One Thing I Like, One Thing I Don't, One Thing To Watch
As the calendar flips to July, excitement builds for the 2024 college football season. We are just two and a half weeks away from Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis and about a month from the start of fall camps across the country.
Coming off arguably its best season in program history, Michigan brings another loaded roster into 2024 in the form of “Team 145”. In preparation for the upcoming year, it’s a good time to break down each position group for the Wolverines with “one thing I like”, “one thing I don’t” and “one thing to watch”. Up next is one of the most talented positions on Michigan’s offense — Tight End.
One Thing I Like
This one is pretty easy — Michigan returns arguably the top tight end in the entire country in junior Colston Loveland, who totaled 45 receptions for 649 yards and four touchdowns a season ago. After showing flashes of his ability as a freshman in 2022, Loveland took on a bigger role in the Wolverines’ offense last season. The 6-foot-5, 245-pounder is a big, reliable target and I expect his numbers to improve again in 2024 as Michigan breaks in a new quarterback.
While Loveland is expected to do most of his damage in the pass game, the Wolverines also return a reliable run-blocker in redshirt junior Max Bredeson. The Wisconsin native has already made a name for himself in the way he lays the lumber on would-be tacklers. We know that Michigan wants to build its identity around the run game and unselfish, nose-to-the-grindstone type players like Bredeson are why it’s been so effective in recent years.
One Thing I Don’t
Honestly, it’s hard to find something I don’t like about this position group for Michigan. The program did an excellent job recruiting and developing this position throughout the Jim Harbaugh era and even before. New head coach Sherrone Moore was hired as the Wolverines’ tight end coach back in 2018, and he played a major part in recruiting high-level tight ends from the high school ranks. That only continued when Moore moved to offensive line coach and was replaced by Jay Harbaugh and eventually Grant Newsome.
About the only thing I can point to for something I don’t like is that there’s a lack of proven depth behind Loveland and Bredeson in this unit, but I have full confidence in the younger tight ends who will take on bigger roles in 2024. Moore hired Steve Casula as the next tight ends coach for Michigan, who’s tasked with continuing to develop this position group into one of the best in the program.
One Thing To Watch
We mentioned the young guys before, and that’s who we’ll be keeping an eye on this season. We’ve got a pretty good idea of what Michigan will get out of Loveland and Bredeson, but redshirt sophomore Marlin Klein was all the buzz during spring practice and is expected to emerge as the next great Wolverine tight end. At 6-foot-6 and 250 pounds, Klein is another big target with excellent athleticism for his size. Loveland has said he expects Klein to be an even better player than himself when all’s said and done, which is high praise.
Beyond Klein, Michigan has other young talented up-and-comers in redshirt freshman Zach Marshall and true freshmen Brady Prieskorn and Hogan Hansen, among others. This position group is in excellent shape.
