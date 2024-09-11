Michigan freshman brings 'game-breaking ability' to kickoff return
Former four-star Cincinnati (Ohio) Archbishop running back Jordan Marshall generated a lot of excitement when he committed to Michigan over his home-state Ohio State Buckeyes in the 2024 recruiting class, and the Wolverines' coaching staff is hoping he can generate more buzz on special teams this fall.
This past Saturday, Marshall made his debut in the maize and blue, returning three kickoffs against Texas for 51 yards, an average of 17 yards per return. On Wednesday, U-M special teams coordinator JB Brown explained the decision to insert Marshall as a kick returner in place of senior tailback Kalel Mullings.
"Yeah, I mean, Jordan, he's an awesome player, right? He's a freshman that's young, and he delivers a lot of potential for game-breaking ability, just like Kalel," Brown said. "You can probably see both of them back there at some point. But we have a lot of explosive players, so just trying to use all of our personnel to the best of our ability."
Mullings performed well as a kick returner in Michigan's season-opener against Fresno State, totaling 74 yards on three attempts. However, the senior also attempted the most carries against the Bulldogs with 15 for 92 yards. Mullings was one of the Wolverines' best players against the Bulldogs, but Michigan doesn't want to overload the senior, especially early in the season.
"I don't think we went in a different direction," Brown said. "I think we just wanted to get some other carries and kind of separate the load a little bit. Definitely excited about Jordan. He did a great job against Texas, but has to continue to do that as we work through the week."
What's Brown message been to his returners through the first two weeks of the year?
"I just think we want to be aggressive," he said. "There's been a lot more kick returns, I think, already, but we want to be aggressive, and we want to continue to create the field position for our offense."
Coming out of high school, Marshall was considered the No. 78 overall prospect, the No. 4 running back and the third-best player from the state of Ohio in his recruiting class. The Cincinnati native had offers from over 25 different FBS programs, with schools like Oregon, Tennessee, Missouri and others involved in addition to Michigan and Ohio State.
Now a Wolverine, Marshall looks to make an immediate impact in Ann Arbor on special teams.
