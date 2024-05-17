Michigan Nabs Transfer Safety From In-State Rival
After losing starting cornerback Josh Wallace to graduation, starting safety Rod Moore to injury and a pair of potential rising starters in Keon Sabb at safety and D.J. Waller at corner to the transfer portal, Michigan Football had holes to address in their defensive secondary this spring.
Over the last two days, head coach Sherrone Moore, defensive backs coach Lamar Morgan and the Wolverines went to work in filling those holes. It started Thursday when Michigan landed a commitment from FCS All-American corner Aamir Hall from Albany, and continued Friday with the addition of former Tennessee starting safety Wesley Walker.
Now, the Wolverines have added to their secondary again in former Michigan State safety Jaden Mangham, an All-Big Ten honorable mention selection a season ago.
While the Spartans' defense has struggled mightily, Mangham was one of Michigan State's most productive players over the past two seasons. As a true freshman in 2022, the 6-foot-2, 185-pounder appeared in nine games and made two starts for the Spartans, tallying 20 tackles. Mangham played in 11 games, making 10 starts, for MSU a year ago, leading the Spartans with four interceptions and added 53 tackles, one tackle for loss, seven pass breakups and a fumble recovery.
Mangham is considered a three-star transfer prospect according to 247Sports' transfer rankings. Coming out of high school, the Detroit native was considered a four-star recruit ranking No. 311 nationally, the No. 13 athlete and No. 8 player from the state of Michigan in the class of 2022.
Much like recent years, Michigan has been strategically selective with their transfer portal additions during this current cycle. The Wolverines have added just eight players through the portal during the offseason, but each at positions of need. Prior to spring practice, U-M added former Maryland linebacker Jaishawn Barham and former Northwestern offensive guard Josh Priebe.
In addition to the defensive backs mentioned above, the Wolverines also re-added wide receiver/cornerback Amorion Walker — who transferred from Michigan to Ole Miss following the Wolverines' national championship season and went through spring ball with the Rebels before rejoining the Wolverines. Michigan added another wide receiver in Youngstown State transfer C.J. Charleston.
