Wolverines snubbed by elite defensive lineman as Crimson Tide win recruiting battle

BREAKING: Class of 2026 DL JJ Finch has Committed to Alabama, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’2 270 DL from Indianapolis, IN chose the Crimson Tide over Michigan & Tennessee



"#LL3️⃣ #LLTrell 🕊️ Roll Tide 5️⃣L"