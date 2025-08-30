Former Michigan QB turned actor with hilarious preview of the season opener vs. New Mexico
A walk-on quarterback under Gary Moeller who eventually earned a scholarship, Michigan native Brian Letscher was always a hard worker While that didn't translate to extensive playing time for the Wolverines, Letscher has used the same work ethic to find success as an actor for the last 25 years including large roles on shows such as SCANDAL, VALOR and 9-1-1 Lonestar among others.
That work recently intersected with his Maize and Blue heritage when former Wolverines Chris Howard and Doug Cohen reached out about their new venture, Hail Media Group, a content company focused on Michigan Athletics. Letscher jumped at the chance to combine his writing and performing talent with his love for Michigan Football.
"It's a dream come true. Working with Chris and Doug, their passion and clarity about Hail and Michigan Football. It's a historic program that means so much to so many fans and is obviously close to our hearts and has shaped our entire lives," said Letscher.
Hail Media, just launched, is leading with podcasts, animated content as well as a weekly show that has Letscher playing a character named "Brent Sparling -- football's missing link", a wanna be sports journalist who looks for the story behind the story...even if it only makes sense to him. The first episode, previewing the upcoming matchup between the Wolverines and New Mexico, dropped today.
Letscher also has a book, THOSE WHO STAY, coming out in November, chronicling the turbulent, triumphant 1969 season in Ann Arbor, Bo Schembechler's first as head man of the Wolverines.
