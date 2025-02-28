Detroit Red Wings rep maize and blue equipment heading into Ohio Stadium showdown
The Detroit Red Wings are set to take on the Columbus Blue Jackets this Saturday in a unique matchup at Ohio Stadium. The game, which will be played outdoors, is bound to be an exciting spectacle, but the Red Wings are making sure to add a bit of extra flair with some subtle rivalry fun. In a nod to their Michigan roots, the Red Wings have unveiled maize and blue skate covers, flexing their Wolverine pride in the heart of Ohio.
Red Wings coach Todd McLellan has hinted that there could be other subtle jabs aimed at the Buckeyes, adding an extra layer of intrigue to this already highly anticipated game. Michigan football hasn’t lost to Ohio State in over 1900 days, and with that long-standing rivalry fresh in the minds of both teams, the Buckeye faithful are sure to be riled up by any representation of their rivals.
This game is more than just about hockey; it's an opportunity for the Red Wings to inject some fun into the atmosphere while also embracing their Michigan identity. It promises to be a memorable event for both teams and fans alike, with a healthy dose of friendly rivalry in the air. At least the Buckeyes can take solace in the fact that they will not have to see Donovan Edwards galloping down the field over and over again on his way to the endzone. They will need to worry about former Wolverine and current Red Wing captain Dylan Larkin though, who is surely fired up to win in the Shoe.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
NFL Draft: Three Michigan football players in analyst's top-10 prospect list
Michigan Football: Could Sherrone Moore be the next coach to join elite company?
Michigan Football: 5 freshmen who could provide immediate impact in 2025
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7