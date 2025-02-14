Recruiting: Michigan Football makes top group for four-star athlete from Chicago
Michigan Football has hit the ground running in the 2026 recruiting cycle, emerging as a top school for multiple targets in the class over the past several weeks.
One such prospect is four-star Chicago (Ill.) Morgan Park athlete Nasir Rankin, who included the Wolverines in his 'Top 11' list last week. Other programs to make the cut included Oregon, USC, Ole Miss, North Carolina, Illinois, Wisconsin, Northwestern, Nebraska, Duke and Kansas State.
Rankin has seen his recruitment take off in recent months. After Michigan extended an offer to the Chicago native on Dec. 11, Rankin then received offers from Oregon, USC, Missouri and several others this past January.
According to 247Sports Composite rankings, Rankin is considered the No. 197 overall prospect, No. 14 athlete and the No. 7 player from the state of Illinois in the 2026 recruiting class. He already holds over 20 scholarship offers, but could see his recruitment expand even further in the coming months. Currently, 247Sports has Illinois and Wisconsin as "warm" programs for Nasir, indicating the Fighting Illini and Badgers could be the early leaders for the four-star.
Michigan currently has two prospects committed in the 2026 cycle: four-star defensive back Brody Jennings and three-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile. The Wolverines' class sits at No. 44 in the country and ranks 13th out of 18 Big Ten schools in the very early-goings of the cycle.
