Michigan Football: Offense ranks last in Big Ten through two weeks
With the Wolverines returning just one starter on offense from the 2023 season, it was expected that there may be some growing pains on that side of the ball. Even with talented guys like Colston Loveland and Donovan Edwards returning, losing guys like JJ McCarthy, Blake Corum, Roman Wilson, and the entire starting offensive line was bound to have an impact.
Through the first two weeks of the season, it's become painfully clear that this Michigan offense is still very much a work in progress. Here's a closer look at Michigan's offensive production so far, including rankings both nationally and within the Big Ten conference.
Michigan offensive drives vs. Fresno State (10)
- Touchdown
- Punt
- Interception
- Punt
- Punt
- Field Goal
- Field Goal
- Punt
- Field Goal
- Touchdown
Michigan offensive drives vs. Texas (9)
- Punt
- Field Goal
- Interception
- Fumble
- Punt
- Field Goal
- Interception
- Turnover on downs
- Touchdown
On 19 Offensive Drives through two weeks:
- Touchdowns - 3 (0 rushing, 3 passing)
- Field Goals - 5
- Punts - 6
- Turnovers - 5
- Plays per drive - 6.2
- First downs - 31 (1.6 per drive)
- Third down conversion - 7/23
Offensive Rankings through two weeks:
Passing Yards
- Nationally - 113th
- Big Ten - 18th
Passing Yards per Per Completion
- Nationally - 127th
- Big Ten - 18th
Rushing Yards
- Nationally - 101st
- Big Ten - 15th
First Downs
- Nationally - 116th
- Big Ten - 16th
Third down conversion
- Nationally - 111th
- Big Ten - 17th
Scoring Offense
- Nationally - 103rd
- Big Ten - 16th
Total Offense
- Nationally - 120th
- Big Ten - 18th
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -