Michigan vs. Texas: 5 bold predictions

Chris Breiler

Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Fresno State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024.
Michigan defensive back Will Johnson (2) celebrates after returning an interception for a touchdown against Fresno State during the second half at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2024. / Kimberly P. Mitchell/Detroit Free Press / USA TODAY NETWORK

There's certainly room for improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, particularly when it comes to my five bold predictions for Saturday. I went 1-of-5 to open the season, only hitting on the prediction that the Michigan defense would force two turnovers against Fresno State. I misfired on the prediction that Donovan Edwards would have a touchdown run of over 60 yards, that Kalel Mullings would rush for two touchdowns, that Alex Orji would rush for a touchdown, and that the Michigan defense would not give up a touchdown.

Looking to get back on track this week, I'm expecting to see significant improvements in the rushing attack and more dominance from the Michigan defense. Here are my five bold predictions for Week 2:

1. Edwards gets back on track, rushes for over 100 yards

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines running back Donovan Edwards (7) runs the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Is what we saw from Donovan Edwards in Week 1 indicative of what we'll see in Week 2, or will we see "Big Game Don" make an appearance on Saturday? I'm going to give Edwards the benefit of the doubt here, particularly since he's proven time and time again that he performs best in big time matchups...and Saturday certainly falls under that category.

2. Michigan avoids throwing an interception

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Davis Warren (16) throws the ball against the Fresno State Bulldogs in the first half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Outside of a bad throw to Fredrick Moore, Davis Warren looked relatively solid in his debut as Michigan's starting QB. He made safe throws and didn't force anything that wasn't there. Not the most exciting brand of football, but avoiding costly turnovers will be key to Michigan getting a win on Saturday.

3. Alex Orji has another touchdown pass

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines quarterback Alex Orji (10) gets set to run a play in the first half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Although Alex Orji continued in his primary role as a runner in Week 1, he was able to secure his first touchdown pass on a three yard connection to Donovan Edwards. I'm not sure that we'll see Orji attempt more than a few passes on Saturday, but I can certainly see a scenario where he fools the Longhorn defense for another touchdown pass in the redzone.

4. Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore combine for three sacks

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Fresno State Bulldogs offensive lineman Braylen Nelson (75) blocks Michigan Wolverines defensive end Derrick Moore (8) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Stewart had an impressive Week 1 performance against the Bulldogs, accounting for five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. Moore didn't get home to the QB in Week 1, but he certainly forced the offense into the arms of guys like Stewart who were waiting to make a play. I think the EDGE tandem accounts for three combined sacks on Saturday.

5. The Michigan defense forces two turnovers once again

Aug 31, 2024; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Michigan Wolverines defensive back Will Johnson (2) runs the ball after he makes an interception in the second half against the Fresno State Bulldogs at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images / Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

We saw it in Week 1 and there's a pretty good chance we'll see it again in Week 2. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale likes to throw plenty of pressure at the opposing QB, and I think the Michigan defensive front puts Quinn Ewers in a position to make throws before he wants to. That pressure will ultimately lead to mistakes, and we all know that the Michigan secondary is fully capable of capitalizing on mistakes through the air.

