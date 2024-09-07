Michigan vs. Texas: 5 bold predictions
There's certainly room for improvement from Week 1 to Week 2, particularly when it comes to my five bold predictions for Saturday. I went 1-of-5 to open the season, only hitting on the prediction that the Michigan defense would force two turnovers against Fresno State. I misfired on the prediction that Donovan Edwards would have a touchdown run of over 60 yards, that Kalel Mullings would rush for two touchdowns, that Alex Orji would rush for a touchdown, and that the Michigan defense would not give up a touchdown.
Looking to get back on track this week, I'm expecting to see significant improvements in the rushing attack and more dominance from the Michigan defense. Here are my five bold predictions for Week 2:
1. Edwards gets back on track, rushes for over 100 yards
Is what we saw from Donovan Edwards in Week 1 indicative of what we'll see in Week 2, or will we see "Big Game Don" make an appearance on Saturday? I'm going to give Edwards the benefit of the doubt here, particularly since he's proven time and time again that he performs best in big time matchups...and Saturday certainly falls under that category.
2. Michigan avoids throwing an interception
Outside of a bad throw to Fredrick Moore, Davis Warren looked relatively solid in his debut as Michigan's starting QB. He made safe throws and didn't force anything that wasn't there. Not the most exciting brand of football, but avoiding costly turnovers will be key to Michigan getting a win on Saturday.
3. Alex Orji has another touchdown pass
Although Alex Orji continued in his primary role as a runner in Week 1, he was able to secure his first touchdown pass on a three yard connection to Donovan Edwards. I'm not sure that we'll see Orji attempt more than a few passes on Saturday, but I can certainly see a scenario where he fools the Longhorn defense for another touchdown pass in the redzone.
4. Josaiah Stewart and Derrick Moore combine for three sacks
Stewart had an impressive Week 1 performance against the Bulldogs, accounting for five tackles, three tackles for loss, and two sacks. Moore didn't get home to the QB in Week 1, but he certainly forced the offense into the arms of guys like Stewart who were waiting to make a play. I think the EDGE tandem accounts for three combined sacks on Saturday.
5. The Michigan defense forces two turnovers once again
We saw it in Week 1 and there's a pretty good chance we'll see it again in Week 2. Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale likes to throw plenty of pressure at the opposing QB, and I think the Michigan defensive front puts Quinn Ewers in a position to make throws before he wants to. That pressure will ultimately lead to mistakes, and we all know that the Michigan secondary is fully capable of capitalizing on mistakes through the air.
