Michigan Adds Tall, Lengthy Target In Four-Star WR Jacob Washington
Michigan Football has been building momentum on the recruiting trail throughout the summer, and it's culminated in the current No. 11-ranked class in the country (247Sports Composite) as of July 9. The Wolverines have added 11 players in the 2025 recruiting cycle since mid-June, including a tall, lenghty wide receiver prospect that reminds us of a player recently selected by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2024 NFL Draft...
Four-star WR Jacob Washington
High School: Archbishop Shaw
Hometown: Marerro, La.
National Rank: No. 261 overall
Pos. Rank: No. 35 Wide Receiver
State Rank: No. 8 in Louisiana
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 180 pounds
A late June weekend visit to Ann Arbor was enough to convince Washington that Michigan was the place to be, as the Louisiana native chose the Wolverines among a final group which also included Missouri, Baylor and Georgia Tech back on June 24. The fast-rising wide receiver, who saw a significant jump to his prospect rating recently, holds 18 total scholarship offers with Penn State, Florida State, Miami and Ole Miss also involved in his recruitment. Michigan wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy did an excellent job reeling in Washington from the deep South.
Highlights:
Michigan Wolverines On SI's take:
"Height and length stand out on film. Shows good speed and the ability to get behind the defense on 'go' routes. Shows the ability to high-point the football, particularly in the red zone. Gets in and out of his breaks nicely, creating separation from defenders. Has an understanding of working back to the quarterback on broken plays and displays an awareness for soft spots in the defense to exploit." Player Comparison: Cornelius Johnson (2019-23)
Position Group Recruiting Report:
Washington is currently the only wide receiver committed in Michigan's 2025 class, but the Wolverines are working on several other prospects at the position. U-M is the current favorite to land four-star Fulshear (Texas) Katy Jordan wide out Andrew Marsh (No. 58 overall player), as well as three-star Destrehan (La.) receiver Phillip Wright (No. 540) who will announce his commitment on July 13. The Wolverines are also a 'Top 4' finalist for Red Oak (Texas) pass-catcher Taz Williams Jr., though that recruitment appears to be trending towards Penn State — Texas A&M and SMU are also in pursuit. Michigan is a 'Top 5' finalist for high four-star Derek Meadows, with Notre Dame reportedly leading the contenders which also include Alabama, LSU and Georgia. Earlier in this recruiting cycle, the Wolverines missed on wide receiver targets Quincy Porter and Shaun Terry, each of whom visited Ann Arbor in mid-June before committing to Ohio State and Missouri, respectively.
Michigan Football Verbal Commits, Class of 2025
- Four-star DL Nathaniel Marshall; Fenwick High School; Oak Park, Ill.; No 46 nationally, No. 6 Defensive Lineman, No. 2 in state of Illinois
- Four-star CB Ivan Taylor; Winter Garden, Fla.; West Orange High School; No. 54 nationally, No. 6 cornerback; No. 9 in state of Florida
- Four-star S Kainoa Winston; Gonzaga College High School; Washington, D.C.; No. 91 nationally, No. 10 Safety, No. 1 in Washington D.C.
- Four-star TE Andrew Olesh; Southern Lehigh High School; Center Valley, Pa.; No. 1118 nationally, No. 5 Tight End; No. 3 in state of Pennsylvania
- Four-star QB Carter Smith; Bishop Verot High School; Fort Myers, Fla.; No. 159 nationally, No. 13 Quarterback, No. 23 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Jaylen Williams; Palatine High School; Palatine, Ill.; No. 225 nationally, No. 26 Defensive Lineman, No. 6 in state of Illinois
- Four-star OT Avery Gach; Wylie E. Groves High School; Franklin, Mich.; No. 249 nationally, No. 13 Offensive Tackle, No. 2 in state of Michigan
- Four-star WR Jacob Washington; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 261 nationally, No. 35 Wide Receiver, No. 8 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star EDGE Julius Holly; Alpharetta High School; Alpharetta, Ga.; No. 300 nationally, No. 22 Edge Rusher, No. 39 in state of Georgia
- Four-star RB Jasper Parker; Archbishop Shaw High School; Marrero, La.; No. 302 nationally, No. 22 Running Back, No. 9 in state of Louisiana
- Four-star RB Donovan Johnson; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 318 nationally, No. 24 Running Back, No. 42 in state of Florida
- Four-star DL Bobby Kanka; Howell High School; Howell, Mich.; No. 390 nationally, No. 41 Defensive Lineman, No. 3 in state of Michigan
- Four-star TE Eli Owens; Alcoa High School; Alcoa, Tenn.; No. 414 nationally, No. 22 Tight End, No. 14 in state of Tennessee
- Three-star IOL Kaden Strayhorn; IMG Academy; Bradenton, Fla.; No. 445 nationally, No. 27 Interior Offensive Lineman, No. 59 in state of Florida
- Three-star LB Chase Taylor; Stockbridge High School; Stockbridge, Ga.; No. 597 nationally, No. 63 Linebacker, No. 66 in state of Georgia
