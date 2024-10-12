Michigan football 2025 commit on visit with Alabama
While on its first bye week of the 2024 season, Michigan football has hit the road recruiting prospects to add to its class. But the Wolverines are also trying to keep what they currently have in the 2025 cycle. There have been several Michigan commits taking a look at other programs.
2025 Michigan Edge commit, Julius Holly, is currently in Alabama for a visit to watch the Crimson Tide play against South Carolina. Holly, an Alpharetta (GA) recruit, is a four-star Edge defender. According to 247Sports' Composite, Holly is the 317th-ranked recruit in the cycle.
Holly is now the third Michigan commit who has taken a look at Alabama. Both safety Ivan Taylor and tight end Andrew Olesh have visited Tuscaloosa since committing to the maize and blue.
Michigan currently has the 15th-ranked class by the 247Sports' Composite with 16 commitments. The Wolverines have already lost a couple of players who switched their commitment. Three-star wide receiver Phillip Wright left for LSU and four-star defensive lineman Nathaniel Marshall went to Auburn.
Holly is the only Edge recruit committed to the Wolverines in the 2025 cycle.
