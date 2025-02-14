2026 5-star QB locks in visit with Michigan football
Michigan football got the best quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class when Bryce Underwoodsigned -- could the Wolverines do it again in 2026? While Newbury Park (CA) 2026 quarterback Brady Smigiel isn't considered the No. 1 quarterback, he's one of the best. The Composite has Smigiel ranked as the No. 5 quarterback in the cycle and Michigan is toward the top of his list.
The Rivals' five-star gunslinger announced four visits he will be taking starting in early March. Smigiel will look at Washington (March 8), before heading to South Carolina (March 27), then heading back West to see UCLA (April 3), before finishing things up in Ann Arbor to see Michigan during its Spring Game on April 19.
During an interview with Inside Scoop, Smigiel revealed his top teams right now are Michigan, UCLA, Washington, Auburn, and South Carolina. He plans on visiting all five schools and Smigiel all shared that Ohio State was pressing for him to commit before Chip Kelly left the Buckeyes for the Las Vegas Raiders.
The No. 1 key during Smigiel's recruitment is building relationships. He noted that Florida State was initially his school of choice due to things not working out with Michigan and Kirk Campbell. But with Campbell out and Chip Lindsey in as offensive coordinator, Smigiel said he has a great relationship with the former North Carolina offensive coordinator.
“We loved it in Ann Arbor. We really just liked the tradition over there. Just everything about Ann Arbor we really loved,” Smigiel said. “And I have a really good relationship with coach Lindsey over there — he was at North Carolina. So right when he got that job at Michigan, I was one of the first calls. So just to be able to rekindle that relationship with coach Moore, and I plan on visiting there end of March.”
The Wolverines are hoping to get their guy early and making a sound impression on the former Florida State commit could go a long way.
