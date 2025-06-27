Wolverine Digest

5-star Michigan target signs NIL deal with Adidas

One of Michigan's top targets in the 2026 recruiting class has already signed an NIL deal with Adidas.

Chris Breiler

Michigan Football helmet at the Rose Bowl (2024)
Michigan Football helmet at the Rose Bowl (2024) / Christopher Breiler
In the new era of NIL, even high school athletes can get in on the action. On Friday, Adidas announced its newest "Adizero 7 Class" which consists of seven high school football players who've signed NIL deals with the brand.

Among the high school athletes who are part of the deal is five-star WR Calvin Russell, a top Michigan target in the 2026 class.

The 6-5, 195-pound prospect out of Miami is rated as the No. 3 WR in the nation according to 247Sports. He holds over 52 offers from all of the major programs, including Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Florida, Florida State, and Michigan.

Although Michigan was considered a long shot in this recruiting battle early on, Russell's official visit to Ann Arbor last weekend put the Wolverines squarely in the mix. In fact, the visit went so well that it led Rivals' Aidan Sen to put in a prediction for Russell to land with Michigan.

Although Russell is receiving plenty of attention for his skills on the football field, he's also highly skilled on the basketball court. Andrew Ivins, a director of scouting for 247Sports, believes that Russell could play both football and basketball at the collegiate level. And based on Russell's recruiting photos from his visit to Ann Arbor, it would appear that's his goal.

Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

