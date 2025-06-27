5-star Michigan target signs NIL deal with Adidas
In the new era of NIL, even high school athletes can get in on the action. On Friday, Adidas announced its newest "Adizero 7 Class" which consists of seven high school football players who've signed NIL deals with the brand.
Among the high school athletes who are part of the deal is five-star WR Calvin Russell, a top Michigan target in the 2026 class.
The 6-5, 195-pound prospect out of Miami is rated as the No. 3 WR in the nation according to 247Sports. He holds over 52 offers from all of the major programs, including Georgia, Alabama, Oregon, LSU, Florida, Florida State, and Michigan.
Although Michigan was considered a long shot in this recruiting battle early on, Russell's official visit to Ann Arbor last weekend put the Wolverines squarely in the mix. In fact, the visit went so well that it led Rivals' Aidan Sen to put in a prediction for Russell to land with Michigan.
Although Russell is receiving plenty of attention for his skills on the football field, he's also highly skilled on the basketball court. Andrew Ivins, a director of scouting for 247Sports, believes that Russell could play both football and basketball at the collegiate level. And based on Russell's recruiting photos from his visit to Ann Arbor, it would appear that's his goal.
