After missing first cut, Michigan football makes final 4 for a top edge rusher prospect
In a rather important development for Michigan football, the Wolverines will get an official visit from four-star edge rusher, Zavion Griffin-Haynes. The elite edge rusher hails from the south, down in Rolesville (NC) and it wasn't a for sure thing that Michigan was going to get an OV from Griffin-Haynes. But he will be in Ann Arbor on June 6 for the visit.
He also set up OVs to Clemson (May 30), Nebraska (June 13), and Florida State (June 20). Griffin-Haynes is the 255th-ranked player in the 2026 class and the 24th-best edge rusher, per the Composite. Following his visits, he plans on making his commitment on July 1.
When the 6-foot-6, 235-pound edge rusher announced his top 11 schools earlier this season, Michigan did not make the list. But following a strong impression from the coaching staff, in particular assistant defensive line coach David Denham, the Wolverines vaulted into his top four and got a visit on the books. Griffin-Haynes believes edge rushers have succeeded at Michigan and the Wolverines know how to develop them for the next level.
Just in recent years, Michigan has had guys like Aidan Hutchinson, David Ojabo, Braiden McGregor, Jaylen Harrell, and Josaiah Stewart -- who are all in the NFL. Both Derrick Moore and TJ Guy could be next in line, and Moore could see himself slide into Round 1 with a good 2025 season.
This will be a recruitment to watch as Griffin-Haynes takes his visits.
