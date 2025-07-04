Analysts predict Michigan’s chances to land 5-Star Calvin Russell, others ahead of decisions
It's the fourth of July and there are going to be some big fireworks on the recruiting trail. Michigan football should be one team that sees some of those fireworks.
Between Friday and Saturday, there will be four recruits who announce their decision, and the Wolverines have been among the top contenders in all four recruitments. Four-star WR Travis Johnson, four-star OL John Turntine, five-star WR Calvin Russell, and four-star CB Dorian Barney will all make their decisions.
Rivals' recruiting analysts Steve Wiltfong, Chad Simmons, and Adam Gorney all made predictions on where these talented players will land.
Travis Johnson
While Penn State and South Carolina are both pushing for Johnson, Simmons, Witfong, and Gorney are in agreement that they think Michigan will land the talented playmaker.
"Michigan is the favorite for Johnson who sees an opportunity to have a great impact playing alongside Bryce Underwood in Ann Arbor," wrote Wiltfong.
John Turntine
The Wolverines made an impression on the talented offensive lineman, but he is going to be tough to pull out of the Lone Star State. Both Gorney and Wiltfong think Turntine is headed to the Longhorns.
Calvin Russell
Russell's recruitment is quite interesting. The two-sport athlete wants to play both football and basketball in college, and shockingly, Syracuse is pushing very hard for the five-star WR.
Gorney sees the Wolverines landing Russell, with LSU being their biggest competition. But the Tigers don't even appear to be in the picture ahead of decision day on Saturday.
Wiltfong, on the other hand, is giving a slight edge to Syracuse, but as he noted, nobody really knows what Russell is going to do.
Dorian Barney
Texas A&M, Penn State, and Michigan have all been locked into the recruitment for the four-star CB. All three programs likely held the lead at one point, but Michigan has been the clear leader here for some time. All three analysts see the Wolverines landing Barney on Saturday.
"It looked like for a while that Barney was a near-lock to Texas A&M but Michigan has surged in his recruitment after multiple visits to Ann Arbor," wrote Gorney.
Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
5-star Michigan target: 'I’m a playmaker, and they need playmakers'
CBS Sports downplays Michigan football's latest commitment despite 4-star ranking
12 Michigan football players named to Athlon Sports preseason All-Big Ten team
The best of the best: Michigan football All Quarter Century Team