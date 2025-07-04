BREAKING: Michigan football lands prolific playmaker as commitment No. 21
Michigan already had two WRs committed in the 2026 class, but the Wolverines continue to add playmakers for former five-star QB Bryce Underwood. On Friday, Michigan landed the Chesapeake (VA) Oscar Smith four-star WR Travis Johnson.
Johnson picked Michigan over Penn State and South Carolina, who were both pushing until the very end. He now joins four-star WR Zion Robinson and three-star Jaylen Pile to give Michigan three polished WRs in this class.
The 6-foot-3, 185-pound WR is ranked as the nation's No. 144 player in the country. Per the Composite, he is also the 21st-ranked WR in the 2026 class. In 2024, for Oscar Smith, Johnson caught 63 passes for 1,053 yards and 17 TDs.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on Johnson:
Well-rounded wide receiver with the size, speed and focus to emerge as a trusted option at the Power Four level. Height and bounce suggest that he’s destined to play on the outside, but is sudden and quick enough to win from an interior alignment with his slick route running. Attacks cushion with good surge off the line and can reach a top gear before changing course with full-tilt cuts. Might not be a true power forward at the catch point, but can play above shoulder pads with his timing and body control. Will shed a tackle or two with the ball in his hands and has surprising agility in tight quarters for someone of his stature. Missed time as a junior due to injury, but still finished the season with over 1,000 receiving yards before turning heads at the OT7 Finals summer before senior year. Rather narrow in the shoulders for a pass catcher that’s verified at over 6-foot-3, but projects as a potential impact player on Saturdays that will work for his quarterbacks. Mature game could have him in the lineup sooner rather than later.
Following Johnson's commitment, here is a look at Michigan's 2026 class with Composite ranking.
Edge Carter Meadows (72nd)
QB Brady Smigiel (83rd)
DL Titan Davis (101st)
WR Zion Robinson (132nd)
OT Malakai Lee (137th)
WR Travis Johnson (144th)
TE Matt Ludwig (160th)
DL McHale Blade (168th)
CB Andre Clarke (177th)
Edge Julian Walker (197th)
CB Brody Jennings (277th)
OL Bear McWhorter (401st)
DL Alister Vallejo (413th)
OT Marky Walbridge (447th)
RB Jonathan Brown (566th)
TE Mason Bonner (617th)
WR Jaylen Pile (735th)
LB Markel Dabney (807th)
Edge Tariq Boney (828th)
K Micah Drescher (N/A)
LS Colton Colton Dermer (N/A)
