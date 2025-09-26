Wolverine Digest

Could Michigan be on the verge of adding a fourth commitment?

The Wolverines are bringing in one of the best guards in the country.

Luke Hubbard

Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
Mar 28, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Dusty May in the second half of a South Regional semifinal of the 2025 NCAA tournament against the Auburn Tigers at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The Michigan Wolverines could be on the verge of adding their fourth commitment in the 2026 class.

Earlier this week, the Wolverines hosted four-star shooting guard Joseph Hartman on an official visit, and it appears things went well in Ann Arbor. On3 reports that, after visiting with five schools this summer, the Wolverines are the ones standing out.

Hartman visited Michigan, Minnesota, Iowa, Butler and Dayton this summer. He ranks as the No. 61 recruit and No. 8 shooting guard in the country, per the Rivals150. If the Wolverines can sway the Florida native to come to Ann Arbor, he would add another big name to Michigan's 2026 class.

The Rock National Lions guard Joseph Hartman (10) drives to the basket against the FSUS Seminoles during the first half at The Rock School in Gainesville, FL on Friday, January 19, 2024. [Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun] / Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Hartman holds offers from a bunch of schools, such as Michigan, Butler, Iowa, Dayton, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech and many others. He's one of the top shooting guards in the class and has rightfully received a ton of attention this summer, and it appears Michigan has put itself in a good spot to potentially land the four-star.

It's early, but Michigan already holds three commitments in its 2026 class. Four-star power forward Quinn Costello, who ranks as the No. 45 overall recruit and No. 8 power forward in the country, is their headliner. But they also hold commitments from three-star small forward Malachai Brown and 7-foot-3 center Marcus Moller from Spain. Their class currently ranks 14th in the country, but adding someone like Hartman to the mix could launch them inside the top-10.

Hartman hasn't set a commitment date yet, but according to a report by 247, his goal is to commit sometime in October. He doesn't have any more visits lined up as of now, but that could change in the near future.

Here's what 247Sports Director of Scouting Adam Finkelstein, who recently spotlighted Hartman, had to say about Hartman's game:

While Hartman is likely to be the best defender against opposing wings at the next level, the combination of his perimeter size, strength, versatile ball skills, and understanding of how to play will make him a valuable and flexible offensive weapon.

