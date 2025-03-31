JUST IN: Elite 2026 running back has Michigan, Notre Dame in final two
The Michigan Wolverines will battle Notre Dame for one of the top running back prospects in the 2026 class. On Monday, Osborne indicated that he was down to Michigan and Notre Dame as his decision draws closer. According to On3, the 5-9, 195 pound prospect from Texas is canceling his remaining visits and will only take official visits to Michigan and Notre Dame.
Osborne, a Texas native, was favored to become a Longhorn for quite sometime. In fact, On3's site still lists the Longhorns as the favorite to land the elite running back as of this writing. But Osborne's relationship with running backs coach Tony Alford and head coach Sherrone Moore has put the Wolverines in prime position to make a big addition to their 2026 class.
Michigan's 2026 class currently has just three commitments and is ranked No. 36 in the nation (No. 10 in the Big Ten) according to On3. And while you'd like to see Michigan's class ranked higher at this point, there's still plenty of time to make some big time additions in the near future.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
CBS Sports expects a worse season for Michigan football than many might think
Report: Michigan basketball tied to three players in the transfer portal
Michigan football defensive star falls out of first round in latest 2025 NFL mock draft
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @JerredJohnson7