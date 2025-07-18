Elite 2027 QB puts Michigan in top 5 schools
Four-star North Cobb (Kennesaw, GA.) class of 2027 quarterback Teddy Jarrard is still relatively early in his recruiting process, but has already narrowed his list of schools down to five, with Michigan making the cut, according to a report from On3's Steve Wiltfong.
Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Notre Dame round out Jarrard's top five. Considering Jarrard's offer list includes over 30 schools, cutting his list down to five couldn't have been an easy task, but it looks like these are the five schools that will be clearly in the running to land the coveted prospects next cycle.
Jarrard took an unofficial visit to Ann Arbor during the middle of last month and liked several aspects of what he saw as he builds relationships with members of the Wolverines' program. He told Michigan on SI's Trent Knoop that offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey has done a good job of laying out a vision for Jarrard in terms of how he can be developed.
"Coach Lindsey has been real great with telling us that he can develop us," Jarrard said. "We’re going to play with the best players in the nation at Michigan, so we will be surrounded with great talent. I think that’s a big pushing point for Michigan is that they have the best all-around facilities, weight room, strength staff, and coaches – everyone is good there.”
Jarrard added he is monitoring to see how true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood develops during the season, telling Knoop that will factor into his recruitment when considering the Wolverines.
"It will be interesting to see what they do with Bryce and what goes on with that situation," Jarrard said of what he wants to see from Michigan in 2025. "See how they use him. That will probably be a big factor in what happens with the ’27 class and my recruitment.”
Jarrard has plenty of time to make a decision being a 2027, but told Knoop he could make a decision sooner rather than later if he feels a strong connection with a program.
"It could be before the season or it could be after the season," said Jarrard on a commitment date. "If I feel really good about a school, it will be before the season. If I’m between a couple of schools it will be after.”
Jarrard is ranked as the No. 171 prospect in the class of 2027 in the nation and is the 12th-ranked quarterback overall, according to the Rivals industry rankings.