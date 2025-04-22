Elite running back torn between Notre Dame and Michigan speaks on Wolverine Spring Game
Elite 2026 running back Javian Osborne recently indicated that he will announce his commitment on May 3rd, choosing between bitter rivals Notre Dame and the University of Michigan. Many analysts see the Fighting Irish as the team to beat, but Michigan has not given up on Osborne.
Michigan hosted him for their 2025 spring game and pulled out all the stops to land the talented young runner. The greatest running back in Michigan football history, Blake Corum, was on hand and took some photos with Osborne. One can only imagine that Corum extolled the virtues of being a running back at the University of Michigan and impressed upon Osborne the value of playing at a university with such a rich background and influential alumni base as well.
"It was cool being around so many top guys and seeing how seriously Michigan takes everything, even a Spring Game."- 2026 RB recruit Javian Osborne
With Osborne seemingly trending away from Ann Arbor, running backs coach Tony Alford has pivoted towards fellow '26 back Savion Hiter. Hiter is widely viewed as the top back in the 2026 cycle and would ease any pain brought on by losing Osborne to South Bend. The Wolverines are in a heated battle for the services of Hiter though as well. Being the top-rated RB in a cycle means all the blue bloods are in pursuit of his services.
While it looks dire for the Wolverines concerning Osborne, it is tough to gauge how much influence the spring game and Blake Corum may have had on the young man. Michigan faithful will find out in 12 days how well the Wolverine staff closed, or they will pivot firmly to Hiter as the savior of the running back class of '26.
