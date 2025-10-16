Baylor football commit listed as a 'flip-watch' candidate ahead of Week 8 football
Baylor football has a good one in four-star CB Jamarion Vincent in its 2026 recruiting class, but keeping Vincent committed is going to be the key. The Waco product picked Baylor back in late January, but the Michigan Wolverines are starting to keep things interesting.
Vincent went to Ann Arbor for a visit back in early October, and Michigan isn't going away. In fact, Rivals' Sam Spiegelman recently named Vincent as a 'flip-watch' candidate for the Wolverines.
Spiegelman noted that there has been continued dialogue between Vincent and the Wolverines' coaching staff. Michigan recently lost a four-star CB commit who flipped to Ole Miss. Michigan wants to do whatever it can to fill the void in its class.
Jamarion Vincent is a must-keep prospect
The rangy 6-foot-2 CB is one of the top players in Baylor's recruiting class. He is listed as the No. 116 player and 14th-best CB, per the Composite. The Bears are in need of retooling their secondary after seeing injuries and poor play this season.
Baylor, playing in the Big 12 Conference, is going to see a ton of good QBs come through the league, with a heavy emphasis of passing the football. Vincent is a player Baylor could build around for the next few years, and he could be the anchor in the secondary.
Here is 247Sports' scouting report on him
Lean, sinewy athlete with explosive playmaking in pads and on the hardwood. Quite narrow, but compensates with excellent height and length. Produced encouraging testing numbers and track and field data in Spring 2025 to lend valuable context to athleticism. Plays fast and does not appear deficient in top-end speed on the gridiron. Junior campaign showed improved acceleration and long speed vs. sophomore season. Extensive in-season snaps at quarterback. Three-phaser with impressive production on both sides of the ball. Needs to add some mass to bolster tackling ability and man coverage potential against larger pass catchers. Still developing technically, but assembled a terrific live evaluation at the Under Armour Dallas event in Feb. 2025, showcasing functional athleticism and position-specific instincts. Projects to the high-major level as a potential impact player with long-term pro upside.