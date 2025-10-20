Michigan football receives multiple predictions in favor of flipping 2026 O-lineman
Michigan hosted several commits and prospective targets this past weekend during the Wolverines' dominant win over Washington. It was an all-around good win for Michigan and recruits were impressed during their time in Ann Arbor.
One prospect in particular must have had a great time, because since he left, Michigan has received several predictions to land him. Wilmette (IL) offensive tackle Tommy Fraumann has been predicted to flip from Miami (OH) to the Wolverines be several recruiting insiders.
247Sports' Allen Trieu and On3's Steve Wiltfong, EJ Holland, and Ethan McDowell have all placed predictions in favor of the Wolverines flipping the offensive tackle from the Redhawks.
Who is Tommy Fraumann?
The 6-foot-7, 250-pound lineman committed to Miami (OH) back on April 16. He has offers from programs like Bowling Green, Buffalo, Oregon State, and Toledo, among others. Fraumann has been under recruited and is listed as a three-star prospect and the No. 1248 recruit in the 2026 cycle. He is the No. 104 OT.
Speaking to several people after the game, Fraumann said he 'loved' the atmosphere in the Big House and it sounds like he was a Michigan fan growing up. It wouldn't be shocking to see him flip from Miami (OH) to head to Michigan.
Michigan's 2026 class
As of this writing, Michigan has the 10th-ranked class with 21 commitments in the 2026 cycle. The big names are five-star RB Savion Hiter and five-star edge rusher Carter Meadows.
As far as offensive line goes, the Wolverines currently have three linemen committed. Four-star Malaki Lee and three-star(s) Marky Walbridge and Bear McWhorter. Michigan typically likes to sign four or five offensive linemen each class, so going after a raw prospect like Fraumann isn't that shocking.
Michigan has signed a talented offensive line class the past few cycles. Guys like Blake Frazier, Evan Link, Jake Guarnera, and Andrew Sprague have all been in the system for a couple of years and are seeing extensive playing time. Last cycle, Michigan signed five-star Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood, who are both expected to be cornerstone pieces for years to come.
