Michigan Football makes the cut for five-star, No. 1 athlete in 2026 class
There's no doubt about it, Michigan Football has entered a whole new weight class in the world of recruiting under head coach Sherrone Moore.
Not only have the Wolverines landed 2025's No. 1 overall recruit in quarterback Bryce Underwood, they've also secured signatures from six total Top 100 players in the cycle (after signing a total of four in the 2022-24 cycles) and could add to that total with a commitment from high four-star offensive tackle Ty Haywood on Wednesday.
RELATED: Elite 2026 safety places Michigan in his 'Top 6', sets a commitment date
Now, as attention shifts ahead to the 2026 class, Michigan finds itself in the top group for one of the best players of the new cycle. On Tuesday, five-star Spring Valley (Calif.) Mount Miguel athlete Brandon Arrington included the Wolverines in his 'Top 12', which also includes Alabama, Oregon, Georgia, Oklahoma, LSU, Texas A&M, USC, Nebraska, Florida State, Penn State, UCLA.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Arrington is considered the No. 15 overall prospect, No. 1 athlete and No. 3 player from the state of California for the 2026 class. The 6-foot-2, 180-pounder has one of the most extensive offer sheets in the country, with 41 FBS programs offering scholarships, including all the biggest names in college football.
Arrington could play either side of the ball in college, most likely at cornerback or wide receiver. Michigan defensive backs coach LaMar Morgan is the Wolverines' primary recruiter in the battle for Arrington, which may indicate Michigan would like to play him primarily on defense.
Here's how 247Sports national recruiting analyst Greg Biggins evaluates Arrington:
"Two-Sport standout and one of the fastest sprinters in the country. Has personal best times of 10.43-100m and 20.76-200m as a sophomore and could easily double sport in college. On the grid-iron, shows the ability to play corner or receiver and should also develop in to a dangerous return man. Has a long, athletic 6-2, 180 pound frame with plenty of room to add good weight. Still developing as a pass catcher, fights the ball at times but has made big strides over the last year in his ability to track the football and run after the catch. Can run more than just go routes and has improved as a route runner and in his ability to set up an opposing corner. The speed definitely shows up on the football field and he’s explosive enough to out-run the angle and get behind a defense. Shows toughness going over the middle and doesn’t shy away from contact. Has upside as a long cover corner as well but upside is probably highest as a receiver and his ceiling is as high as any skill player in the Region."
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI | @JerredJohnson7