UPDATE: Michigan Football five-star target set to announce on Wednesday
After initial reports indicated that five-star OL Ty Haywood was set to announce his decision on Monday, Haywood took to social media and announced that he would be announcing his decision on Wednesday instead. According to Haywood, he'll be making his announcement at Denton Ryan High School on Wednesday, Feb. 5th at 8:00 am.
Even though this one has continued to drag out longer than expected, Michigan remains the favorite in Haywood's recruitment. In recent days, the five-star prospect has received expert predictions from On3's Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons for Michigan to come out on top.
Here's what Wiltfong recently had to say about Michigan's place in the recruitment for Haywood:
"Talking to sources around Ty Haywood and talking to sources around Michigan, Texas Tech, Florida State... the three programs that he's had communication with down the stretch of this process. I still love where the maize and blue... Michigan stands in the recruitment of Ty Haywood. He took his official visit the weekend of Jan. 17 to Ann Arbor, time spent with Sherrone Moore and Grant Newsome, that coaching staff. Coach Moore and coach Newsome were down in Texas visiting with the Denton (TX) Ryan standout, everything is still pointing toward Michigan landing Ty Haywood. The have the nation's No. 9 class right now, that would put Michigan up to No. 6. You would have franchise quarterback Bryce Underwood, then you would have franchise offensive linemen tackles Andrew Babalola and Ty Haywood. This is a really good class for Michigan already, one that also includes defensive lineman Nate Marshall - one of the most coveted point-of-attack players in the country on the defensive side. With Ty Haywood still out there, I think Michigan gets it done."
