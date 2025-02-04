RECRUITING: Elite 2026 safety places Michigan in his final six and sets a commitment date
Hard-hitting 2026 4-star safety Kentavion Anderson has officially released his final six schools, and the University of Michigan football program has made the cut. Standing 6-foot-2 and weighing 180 pounds, Anderson is a composite top 250 player and is considered one of the top safety prospects in his class. Known for his physical play and instinctual ability to read offenses, Anderson has drawn interest from numerous elite programs.
While Michigan remains in the hunt, Anderson is currently favored to land at either Clemson or South Carolina, both of which are among his final choices. However, the Wolverines have not been counted out, and Coach Sherrone Moore and his staff have certainly made a strong impression on Anderson. His decision is set to come on May 16th, which also happens to be his birthday, adding extra significance to the announcement.
In speaking about Michigan, Anderson had positive things to say. He praised the Wolverines for their strong football tradition and the solid relationship he’s built with the coaching staff. Anderson values the program's emphasis on developing players both on and off the field, and his admiration for Coach Moore's leadership has only grown through the recruitment process.
" Michigan is a big-time program. I love the stadium, i like how they recruit me and I had a great visit with them when they came down. They really like my game in their defense"- Kentavion Anderson
With the 2026 recruiting class still taking shape, securing a commitment from a player of Anderson’s caliber would be a huge win for Michigan. If Anderson chooses to play in the maize and blue, he would add a tough, physical presence to the Wolverines' defense. As his decision day draws closer, Michigan fans will certainly be hopeful that their program has what it takes to land this highly sought-after safety.
