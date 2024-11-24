Breaking: Former Michigan Football QB commit Carter Smith commits to Big Ten school
Former Michigan commit Carter Smith de-committed from the Wolverines back on October 30 when the Bryce Underwood talks started to really heat up. The Wolverines ultimately ended up getting Underwood, while it would appear Smith would take his talents south to Florida State -- Steve Wiltfong placed a prediction for that.
But on Sunday, Smith ended up staying in the Big Ten and committing to Wisconsin.
According to the Composite, Smith is the 164th-ranked player in the country and the No. 15 quarterback. For the longest time, Smith was the lone quarterback in the class for the Wolverines, but once he de-comitted, Michigan was able to swing for the fences and land the top-ranked player in the '25 cycle.
Michigan will have a chance to compete against Smith for the next three-to-five years being in the conference and playing for the Badgers.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
Takeaways: Michigan wipes the floor with Northwestern, becomes bowl-eligible
Social media reacts to Michigan crushing Northwestern, becoming bowl-eligible
PFF grades: Michigan football player grades, snap counts to know after win against Northwestern