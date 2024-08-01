Michigan Basketball hosting high 4-star point guard on official visit
Although he hasn't coached a game in Ann Arbor yet, Michigan men's basketball coach Dusty May could use a win on the recruiting trail.
The Wolverines have missed on a couple of high-profile prospects including five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr. and four-star shooting guard Dorian Jones, but May and company have another talented baller on campus right now that would brings momentum on the trail. Four-star Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga point guard Nyk Lewis, who recently included Michigan in his 'Top 6', is on an official visit to Ann Arbor this weekend.
At 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, Lewis is considered the No. 36 overall prospect, No. 5 point guard and No. 1 player from Washington D.C. in the 2025 recruiting class, according to 247Sports Composite rankings. He's considering Creighton, Xavier, Seton Hall, LSU and Georgetown in addition to the Wolverines.
While May and Michigan are still seeking their first commitment in the 2025 cycle, the Wolverines have been included in the top group of several top targets recently. Four-star Las Vegas (Nev.) Sierra Vista center Xavion Staton has Michigan in his 'Top 6', four-star Greenfield (Ind.) Central shooting guard Braylon Mullins has the Wolverines in his 'Top 10', and four-star Washington (D.C.) Sidwell Friends' combo guard Acaden Lewis has U-M in his 'Top 8'. Michigan will also get an official visit from four-star Davidson (N.C.) Day combo guard Isaiah Denis.
May has brought excitement back to the hardwood in Ann Arbor after being hired on March 23, quickly flipping much of the Wolverines' roster in preparation for the 2024-25 season. The Wolverines' staff added guards Durral Brooks, Lorenzo Cason and Justin Pippen from the 2024 recruiting class, while digging into the portal to land six more players — guards Roddy Gayle Jr. (Ohio State), Tre Donaldson (Auburn) and Rubin Jones (North Texas), forward Sam Walters (Alabama) and centers Danny Wolf (Yale) and Vladislav Goldin (Florida Atlantic). Michigan also returns a trio of veterans in guard Nimari Burnett and forwards Will Tschetter and Jace Howard from last year's squad.
Michigan men's basketball will open its 2024-25 season on Nov. 4 when the Wolverines host Cleveland State at the Crisler Center in Ann Arbor.
