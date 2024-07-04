4-Star, Top 75 Prospect Locks In Official Visit To Michigan
Michigan basketball coach Dusty May has his roster set for the 2024-25 season, but the Wolverines' new head man is also tasked with rebuilding this program for the future.
May and his staff have been working hard on the recruiting trail in pursuit of that endeavor, and have positioned themselves well for one of the top guards in the 2025 class. This past weekend, four-star Davidson (N.C.) Day combo guard Isaiah Denis locked in an official visit to Ann Arbor, scheduled for the weekend of Sept. 21. The 6-foot-5, 165-pounder will also take visits to Pittsburgh (Aug. 30) and Ohio State (Sept. 7) this fall.
According to 247Sports' Composite rankings, Denis is considered the No. 76 overall prospect, No. 14 combo guard and No. 3 player from the state of North Carolina in the 2025 recruiting cycle. He has garnered over 20 scholarship offers so far in his recruitment, including the likes of Kansas, Virginia, NC State, LSU, Miami and others.
Michigan is still seeking its first commitment in the 2025 recruiting class after coming up short in the battle for four-star Cleveland (Ohio) Richmond Heights shooting guard Dorian Jones, who committed to Ohio State on Tuesday amongst a Top 4 that also included the Wolverines, Rutgers and Missouri. Michigan was also recently included in the "Top 4" for five-star Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy point guard Darius Acuff Jr. — the No. 8 overall player, No. 1 point guard and No. 2 player from the state of Florida in the 2025 class. Acuff Jr. is also considering Connecticut, Arkansas and Kansas.
May and his staff have been active on the recruiting trail since getting their 2024-25 roster set. In addition to Denis and Acuff Jr, the Wolverines are also in the hunt for five-star Gilbert (Ariz.) Perry small forward Koa Peat, five-star Atlanta (Ga.) point guard Meleek Thomas and four-star Greenfield (Ind.) Central shooting guard Braylon Mullins, among others.
- Enjoy more Michigan Wolverines coverage on Michigan Wolverines On SI -
More Michigan News:
New Michigan Basketball PG Tre Donaldson Has A Big Vision For Himself In 2024-25
Michigan Football's Mason Graham Looks Incredible During Off-Season Workout
WATCH: Revisiting Mike Sainristil's Top Five Plays As A Michigan Wolverine
For additional coverage of University of Michigan athletics:
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel: @WingedHelmetMedia
- Follow us on Facebook: @TheWingedHelmet
- Follow us on Twitter: @TWH_chris | @TrentKnoop | @mlounsberry_SI