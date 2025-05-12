Four-star defensive lineman rejects Michigan, commits to rival Big Ten school
It is never easy to pry an elite recruit away from a hometown school, but Michigan did its best with four-star defensive line recruit Shaun Scott. The Wolverines made his final four, and while they probably never felt like they were in the driver's seat, they at least thought they had an outside chance.
Scott affirmed the belief that the USC Trojans were the team to beat when he committed to Lincoln Riley on Mother's Day. Scott had visited Michigan twice, both unofficial visits, once in July of 2024 and again in April of 2025. While Sherrone Moore and his staff surely did everything possible to pull him to the maize and blue, this recruitment felt like a longshot.
Currently, the Wolverines 2026 class is still mired in the mud with only five commitments. The Trojans have 28 now with the commitment of Scott. It seems like Michigan is being very deliberate in their recruiting strategy this year and might just be waiting to open the NIL bag once they determine who they want to target. Anytime a school has 28 commits this early in the cycle, like the Trojans, they become very susceptible to flips. I am confident Michigan will start moving this class forward soon and many of the future members will be flips.
