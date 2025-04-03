Four-star Ohio linebacker shuns Buckeyes and Wolverines, commits to SEC school
Keeping recruits in your own backyard is a staple for successful programs. The Michigan football program has a saying, "the best in Michigan go to Michigan". They have defended that mantra for years, and last year they secured the most talented player in the country, who played 30 minutes from the Big House, in Bryce Underwood.
Surely Ryan Day and the Buckeyes have that same thought process when it comes to recruiting the state of Ohio. But today they were not able to live up to that blueprint. On Thursday, four-star linebacker Storm Miller chose the Texas A&M Aggies over the Buckeyes, Wolverines and Wisconsin Badgers.
The 6-3, 220-pound linebacker plays two hours from Columbus, so this one has to sting a bit. He is rated as a composite top 300 player and recorded 90 tackles (20 for loss), 10 sacks and an interception as a Junior. He also rushed for 94 yards and two touchdowns in limited play as a fullback.
He has the size to make an impact at the next level and looks like he is fully committed to being an Aggie.
At least Ryan Day can take solace in the fact that he did not lose this recruiting battle to Michigan, especially after taking four straight losses on the field to the Wolverines.
